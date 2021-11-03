INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Adoption Program, the Indiana Department of Child Services and the Indiana Supreme Court are working together to share stories of children who have found permanent, loving homes across Indiana.
Each November, in celebration of National Adoption Month, these agencies collaborate to spread the word about children waiting to find their forever families and share success stories of those who already have.
This year, DCS will share photos and videos from adoption events around the state on the Stories of DCS website.
“November is an exciting and important month for us,” said DCS Director Terry Stigdon. “We take this opportunity to not only say thank you to those who support Hoosier children by providing a safe, stable and, most importantly, permanent home, but to also raise awareness of the children out there still waiting to find their forever family.”
More than 1,200 children are legally available for adoption in Indiana. While National Adoption Day on Nov. 20 is a special occasion for all concerned, every adoption throughout the month — and year — is equally meaningful and rewarding.
To help share the joy of adoptions, the Indiana Supreme Court signed an order in September 2020 granting permanent authorization to broadcast uncontested adoption proceedings. Steuben County has allowed cameras in Steuben County Circuit Courts for many years, but this authorization now gives universal permission for cameras rather than leaving discretion to individual courts.
“The Supreme Court allows cameras in court for adoption proceedings in order to share the special moment with the community and showcase the positive role of courts in helping families unite,” said Chief Justice Loretta Rush. “Adoption proceedings are the happiest day in court for the children, families, caseworkers and for the judges who are overjoyed for the newly minted families.”
For more information about adoption and profiles of some of Indiana’s waiting children, visit in.gov/dcs/.
