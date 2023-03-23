McMullen named to the Champlain College president's list
BURLINGTON, Vermont — Meghyn McMullen of Pleasant Lake has been named to the Champlain College President's List for the Fall 2022 semester.
Students on the President's List have achieved a grade point average of 4.0 or higher during the semester. McMullen is currently enrolled in the Game Art major.
Making the President's List is a tremendous achievement in any year. Many of the high achievers balance their classes with serious jobs, internships, clubs, and volunteering, as well as a global pandemic. We congratulate you on this great accomplishment and honor.
Founded in 1878, Champlain College is a small, not-for-profit, private college in Burlington, Vermont, with additional campuses in Montreal, Canada, and Dublin, Ireland. From its beautiful campus overlooking Lake Champlain, the College offers an innovative academic experience and more than 100 residential and online programs, including undergraduate and graduate degrees and certificates. Champlain's distinctive career-driven approach to higher education embodies the notion that true learning occurs when information and experience come together to create knowledge. For more information, visit champlain.edu.
Golden named to the dean's list at Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Coltin Golden of Auburn has been named to the fall 2022 Dean's List at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Franz accepted for enrollment at Palmer College of Chiropractic
DAVENPORT, Iowa — Chase Franz of Hamilton has been accepted for enrollment for the spring 2023 trimester in the general science, bachelor of science program at Palmer College of Chiropractic's main campus in Davenport, Iowa.
SVSU names Deans' List students for fall 2022 semester
UNIVERSITY CENTER, Michigan — Nearly 1,900 students from Saginaw Valley State University earned a spot on the fall 2022 semester Deans' List.
To be eligible for the Deans' List, a student must take at least 12 credit hours and carry a semester GPA of 3.4 or better. Among those named to the list were:
Anna Demeester and Antopnio Potter, both of Coldwater, Michigan.
Saginaw Valley State University is a comprehensive university with more than 90 programs of study for its more than 6,500 students. Located on a suburban campus in Michigan's Great Lakes Bay Region, SVSU is committed to a supportive and empowering environment for students.
SVSU emphasizes undergraduate teaching and learning, and community-based research. SVSU has received the Community Engagement classification from the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, a distinction achieved by only 7 percent of U.S. colleges and universities. By their senior year, 84 percent of students have engaged with community employers and agencies in internships, field placements or some other component of their academic preparation.
SVSU is establishing itself as a leader in STEM education for the Great Lakes Bay Region, partnering with businesses, foundations and school districts to improve students' performance in math and science at the middle school, high school and university levels.
