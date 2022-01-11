FORT WAYNE — It’s that time of year, when people make New Year’s resolutions about a variety of topics. However, some folks tend to stumble during the second week of the new year.
Indiana Michigan Power advises people to make a New Year’s resolution to be sustainable and save money all-year long, and is here to help those who want to save money by reducing their energy use and participating in I&M’s clean energy programs.
“Indiana Michigan Power is dedicated to providing safe, clean, reliable energy to our customers and communities, while also educating customers how to save money on their monthly bills,” said Heather Riggle, Energy Efficiency Residential Accounts manager. “I&M wants to offer a way customers can accomplish their New Year’s resolution to be more sustainable while saving some money.”
Riggle said customers can do this by going to electricideas.com for hundreds of energy savings tips and participating in the company’s IM Green clean energy programs.
Enroll in IM Green
Customers can support a green energy future for their families and their communities by participating in the IM Green program, which enables them to purchase Renewable Energy Certificates (RECs), from I&M-owned facilities. This costs as little as pennies per day for an average residential customer.
I&M residential customers choose their participation level and receive information each year showing how much their carbon footprint was lowered. I&M can also collaborate with businesses and communities to customize green energy projects.
IM Green is a simple and easy way for customers to show their commitment to sustainability and renewable energy.
For more information on IM Green and how to enroll, visit IndianaMichiganPower.com/IMGreen.
Easy Ways to Reduce Energy Usage
• Set thermostat at the lowest comfortable setting. A customer can reduce heating costs 2-3% for each degree of adjustment. Changing the temperature from 72°F to 68°F could lower an energy bill by up to 10%.
• Change or clean the furnace filter once a month. Dust and dirt can quickly clog vital parts, making the furnace run harder and eventually break down.
• Have the heating system inspected regularly. A $50-$100 annual tune-up can help reduce heating costs by up to 5%.
• Vacuum registers and vents regularly. Don’t let furniture and draperies block the airflow.
• Leave drapes or blinds open during sunny days. This enables the sun to warm the house. Close them at night to help insulate the home.
• Switch to LED bulbs. LEDs use 90% less energy than typical incandescent bulbs and last 25 times longer. Replacing just five bulbs can save $75 a year.
• Set your water heater’s thermostat to 120 degrees. This will help reduce monthly water heating bills.
• Fix leaky faucets, especially if it’s a hot water faucet. One drop per second can add up to 165 gallons a month! That’s more than one person uses in two weeks.
For more tips, ideas and rebate offerings, visit electricideas.com.
Customers can use the Indiana Michigan Power mobile app to manage their account. The app makes it easier for customers to stay on top of their energy usage and monthly bills. You can also report a power outage and get up-to-date-information on restoration efforts.
Since its launch in 2012, I&M customers have saved more than 4.7 billion kilowatt-hours through I&M’s energy efficiency programs. That is enough to power almost 395,000 typical homes for an entire year.
Customers can take advantage of several rebate programs while making your home or business more energy efficient. Rebates are offered for some HVAC systems, water heaters, pool pumps, smart thermostats, dehumidifiers and more. Depending on the product, HVAC and energy saving products can help customers save a little or a lot.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.