Read Daniel 3:8–30; Genesis 22:1–19
It is quite a crazy world that we are living in nowadays. People are searching for so many different things to try to make their lives better, easier and more fulfilling. At the same time, the way that they are looking towards the things of this world continually blinds them to the important things of life. And in most cases, sadly, people find this out on their death beds from the death beds of others.
They discover that all the physical work that they’ve done on this earth to earn the income that they have, to buy the possessions that they have, has not fulfilled them in the way that they were taught, believed and expected. When it comes to this moment, it is then that people begin to realize that it is not the things of this world but the relationships that we have with one another and our intimacy with God. And the intimacy with God makes me to ask this question: how far will your faith take you?
I ask you this question because it is an important one to continue to ask ourselves: how far will our faith take us? Will it take us only as far as our next crisis? Will we abandon our faith when we see hard times approach us? If that’s what it is, there is little to no faith involved.
If you read the stories from the Scriptures that are provided, you see two very different scenarios. At the same time, both of these stories show extreme faith during extreme times. Faith is easy when things are good; however, when things are not good, or if they’re worse, our faith is tested through the fires of the circumstances.
Is our faith strong enough to carry us through the fires? Does our faith carry us through the time where we have to do great sacrifice and know that the thing that we sacrifice is the most important thing in our lives? These two biblically historic incidents are examples of extreme faith, unwavering love towards God and complete evidence of how God is ever present with us.
In the story of Daniel, Shadrach, Meshach and Abednego were instructed to bow down to the image which Nebuchadnezzar constructed to be worshiped. These three young men refuse to bow down to any other god except to the God of Israel. If they refused to bow, they were to be put to death.
I love their response, which is found in verses 16–18 of Daniel: “Oh Nebuchadnezzar, we have no need to answer you in this matter. If this B cell, our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace, and he will deliver us out of your hand, okay. But if not, be it known to you, O king, that we will not serve your gods or worship the golden image that you have set up.”
This is extreme faith, devoted love and determination to not waver from their faith, even if it means their death.
Likewise, in the Genesis story, Abraham was asked by God to be willing to create a great sacrifice: the offering of his son Izaak. Abraham knew that even if his son Izaak had become the sacrifice, God would’ve somehow restored life back to Izaak. Is it blind faith or stupidity that caused Abraham to follow through with what God asked of him? I personally believe that it is a unwavering faith that Abraham had as well as an intimacy in the relationship between himself and God that caused Abraham to know beyond a shadow of a doubt that whatever happened, God would be faithful.
On Jan. 13, my father-in-law Keith McComb — a very wonderful man of 98 years, a war veteran and a devoted husband and father — took his last breath on this side of heaven and his first breath in the presence of God. In talking with him prior to his death, we talked about faith issues and his faith in God. Keith knew that his death was coming soon, and he spoke about how you can’t wait to walk in the Beulah land where he will be with God forever more.
Keith’s faith in wisdom spoke to those whom he left behind and assured us that death has no hold on us. Yes, death can destroy the physical body; however, we are more than just the physical because we are also spiritual. Keith knows this as fact now, and his faith took him right to the feet of God, His Son Jesus Christ and the Holy Spirit. Keith did not fear death, and his faith and trust in God removed any power that death tried to hold over him.
Knowing my father-in-law the way that I do, he wants you to know that when you put your faith and trust in God, He will never forsake you and He will follow through with every promise that he is shared with you.
