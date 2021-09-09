KENDALLVILLE — Start your Saturday morning off with planes and spend your afternoon with automobiles.
This weekend, the Wings and Wheels event at the Kendallville Municipal Airport and the Kendallville Car Show are both on the Saturday calendar, giving people a chance to check out both sky and land.
Although the events partially overlap, attendees have a chance to check out both and make a full day of it.
Wings and Wheels takes off first, starting at 7 a.m. and running through 4 p.m. at the airport, located on Airport Road just east of S.R. 3 North.
The fly-in/cruise-in will feature paid rides on a Douglas C-47 Skytrain, a World War II-era aerial troop transport plane. The workhorse transport was critical in the war for flying troops and supplies into warzones and a variant of the plane was also modified for use in paratroop transport.
The cost is $95 for a “pattern flight” that will circle over Kendallville and the surrounding area before returning to the runway.
That’s not the only chance to get up in the air, however, as the Young Eagles will also be offering free flights for kids starting at 9 a.m. Local pilots will take youngster up over the airport for a short ride.
Aside from checking out other aircraft and the airport facilities, attendees will also have a chance to fill their bellies, with the Eagles providing a pancake breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., then the East Noble Band Boosters taking over for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The Noble County Humane Society will also have a bake sale set up at the airport.
The East Noble Marching Knights will perform at 11 a.m. and people can check out cruise-in cars as well as vehicles from Max Platt Ford and Lincoln.
Sponsors for the event include Airframe Components by Williams, Falcon Aviation, Kendallville Airport Board of Directors, Kendallville Iron and Metal, City of Kendallville, Max Platt Ford and Lincoln, and Joe and Nancy Taylor.
For those who want to spend the day a little more grounded, the 16th Annual Kendallville Car Show will hit downtown from noon to 6 p.m.
After being canceled in 2020 due to COVID-19, organizers are expecting a big turnout of classic cars and hot rods at this year’s event, with an estimated 350 vehicles or more and the potential for thousands of visitors to Main Street and the surrounding area.
Most of the action will be happening on Main Street in the downtown, but vehicles will also be lining side streets and parking lots depending on the turnout.
The car show will include live music from the Hot Rod Kings as well as DJ music from H-2 Entertainment as well as food trucks and other vendors at the event.
Registration for vehicles is from noon to 3 p.m. and costs $10 per vehicle. Awards will be given for best cars pre-1980, post-1980, Mayor’s Choice, Police Chief’s Choice, Fire Chief’s Choice, Raddest Rat Rod and Best in Show.
After last month’s Fairy, Gnome and Troll Festival, the car show is the second large event to return to Kendallville’s downtown since the onset of the pandemic.
