HAMILTON — The Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, has announced its 2023 concert season.
This year there will be eight concerts packed with Grammy Winners, Dove Award Nominees, Gospel Music Hall Of Famers and singers and composers of No. 1 songs.
There are new groups such as Endless Highway, as well as groups that are coming back that have not been to Hamilton for a while like The Mark Trammell Quartet, The Browns, and The Blackwood Brothers.
As concert organizer Marc Hamman said, “The world famous Blackwood Brothers have semi-retired and do not do many performances anymore but one of them this year is right here in Hamilton!
“God has blessed us abundantly to be able to host this scale of artists on our slate this year.”
It all starts with Master’s Voice on Saturday, April 15.
Ticket prices for any of the concerts are $10 each at the door.
A 2023 season pass to all eight concerts can be purchased at the first concert on April 15 for $65.
An offering is also taken at each concert. Concessions are available. Doors open at 6 p.m. Pre-shows for all concerts start at 6:30 p.m.
