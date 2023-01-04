GARRETT — The Garrett Museum of Art is offering an exciting opportunity to view the work of photographer Vivian Maier at its first exhibit in the new year.
Museum gallery coordinator and curator Angela Green has been fascinated by Maier’s story since seeing the debut exhibit of her work at the Chicago Cultural Center in 2011.
“Vivian was a nanny and street photographer, simultaneously. She often took the children she ‘nannied’ for out to the streets with her where she photographed street scenes and people, including taking photos of the children she was in charge of at the time,” Green said.
John Maloof bought thousands of negatives shot by Maier, then an unknown photographer, at a foreclosure auction in Chicago in 2007. Maloof was the main buyer but others had purchased some negatives. He quickly hunted down the other buyers and purchased their boxes as well, Green said.
Maier developed very few of the photos she took, leaving some 140,000 images undeveloped. She passed away in April 2009.
Each image needed to be scanned, dated, identified, catalogued and digitally archived. The 50 images the museum is exhibiting are black and white and described as gelatin silver prints made from the original negatives.
“The Garrett Museum of Art is thrilled to be able to bring these photographs to the Midwest and share the work of a once unknown, but gifted and inspired photographer, Vivian Maier,” Green said.
A limited number of copies of the book, “Vivian Maier Developed, The Untold Story of the Photographer Nanny” by Ann Marks, will be available at the opening reception on Jan. 13 from 6-8 p.m.
The museum is located at 100 S. Randolph St. Admission is $5, with children 10 and under free. Museum hours are Friday 5-8 p.m., Saturday 4-7 p.m. and Sunday 1-4 p.m. Other hours by appointment and private tours are welcome by calling 704-5400. The exhibit runs through March 26.
The exhibit is on loan from the Howard Greenberg Gallery in New York City and is generously sponsored by the James Foundation in Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.