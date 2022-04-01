Stone Brewing Company of Escondido, California, won a settlement from Molson Coors over trademark infringement from the 2017 rebranding of Keystone Light.
In U.S. District Court in San Diego, the eight-member jury unanimously awarded Stone Brewing $56 million in damages following the three-week trial.
Stone Brewing alleged that the MillerCoors brand (now known as Molson Coors) deemphasized the “Key” part of the “Keystone” brand and focused solely on the “Stone” part of the name in violation of Stone Brewing’s trademark. Stone Brewing claimed that MillerCoors use of “Stone” confused consumers, particularly newer drinkers, to the fact that the two beers are radically different, and in the confusion, precipitated a drop in sales over the past 4-5 years greater than industry trendlines.
“Molson Coors threatened our heritage, but we stood up to that threat,” stated Greg Koch, Stone Brewing co-founder. “They will put the ‘Key’ back in ‘Keystone’ ending their hostile 4-year co-op of the Stone name.”
Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley testified that the rebrand of the sub-premium beer was in attempt to recapture sales losses from Anheuser-Busch, not to steal Stone Brewing’s customers. Then MillerCoors started advertising with taglines like “15 Stone’s are better than 12,” (with the introduction of a 15-can package), and “Stone is where the heart is.”
Jurors ruled against Molson Coors through it’s “Own the Stone” advertising campaign and the repackaging of Keystone Light in bright blue cans that feature the word “stone” in large, slanted scrip, separate from the work “key” which is separated from the word “stone” and in a smaller script.
The verdict is not all positive news for Stone Brewing. Stone Brewing CEO Maria Stipp testified that Stone IPA has fared poorly in sales over the past 5 years. “I have not to my knowledge seen any brewery experience such extreme losses,” Stipp said, noting that Stone’s year-to-date sales are down 6%.
“We tried price, a marketing campaign, incentives — everything we could think of to do the change from negative to positive and it’s not making a difference. I’m frankly not sure what else we can do,” testified Stipp.
Stone was seeking $216 million in damages, however the unanimous verdict awarded $56 million. Some speculation has been that the lawsuit is at least partially motivated by a $464 million debt Stone is due to pay to private equity investors in 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.