Do you ever feel like a cell phone commercial? Can you hear me now?
Nothing is more frustrating than not being heard, or is there something more frustrating?
Being heard and not being understood feels very frustrating. Have you ever had a conversation where you and the other person were speaking about the same thing but not speaking about the same thing? Maybe I am the only one?
Jesus seemed to have these types of conversations all the time!
One moment they were talking about Jesus talking about a lamp and the lights of a city, and the next, He is talking about letting your light shine. He isn’t speaking about your personal lamp or home lighting. He is speaking of our light that comes from our relationship with Him. That can be confusing at best. (Found in the Gospel of Matthew 5:14-16)
The most famous of His parables might be the one known as the parable of the sower. He tells the story of a farmer planting seeds. Some of those seeds fall on a path and are eaten by birds. Some other seeds, He tells us, fall upon rocks. They grow quickly. THEN they die quickly with no real roots to hold them in the ground and allow for food and water. More seeds fall among the weeds, and you can imagine that does not bod well. Finally, seeds fall on good soil. Growth for the plant happens as it is in a good place. As we know now, He spoke about how we come into a good relationship with Him and how important it is to rely on living water. (Gospel of Matthew 13: 1-23)
At times the disciples had to ask Jesus to explain the parable to them. I wish we could ask him about many things while in His presence. I will say that we can learn much by spending time in the Word. I have spoken on this before, but taking small sections or junks of scripture makes it easier to handle. I am currently reading through the Gospel of Mark. I read small sections.
I am using the practice of Lectio Devina for my reading and understanding. You read a passage three times. The first step is to pray before you begin. Pray for your eyes to see, your heart to desire to change, and your mind to understand. Then read through slowly. Read again slowly, noting words or phrases that stick out to you as necessary or need more attention. Read for the third time aloud. You are listening for words or phrases to stick out. Then, use tools for diving into the passage to learn as much as possible.
Online you can find commentaries and concordances that explain the original Greek or Hebrew word used. All of this will help you to understand the messages intended for the original audience yet, still very viable for us today!
I am so thankful for the many ways that Jesus speaks today. Through His word. Through conversations in prayer where we pause and listen. Through hymns and praise music that saturate our hearts and minds.
Dive into the word today! Try listening to hear what Jesus is saying!
