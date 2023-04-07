And as they led him away, they seized one Simon of Cyrene, who was coming in from the country, and laid on him the cross, to carry it behind Jesus. And there followed him a great multitude of the people and of women who were mourning and lamenting for him. Luke 23:26-27; ESV
Being Holy Week, I like to reflect on the various events that take place during this time. One incident is the story of a man named Simon of Cyrene. As he and his two sons, Rufus and Alexander, were in Jerusalem to celebrate the Passover Feast, they witnessed Jesus being led to Golgotha where He would shortly be crucified. Simon saw Jesus, after being beaten and brutalized by Roman soldiers, struggling to carry the cross that they were forced to carry upon their broken bodies. A guard seized Simon of Cyrene and forced him to carry Jesus’ cross the rest of the way. I find myself asking what that must have been like for Simon of Cyrene and the impact it had on him… what? You don’t think it had an impact on him besides the obvious?
I am a visual writer, meaning that I can and do visualize things that are either shared or read. I invite you to join me on this journey:
“I watch the crowds surround me as my two sons and I enter the city of Jerusalem for the feast of the Passover. The crowds press up against us as we hear them shout “Here comes Jesus! Look at Him!” and other conversations of how just earlier in the week He was hailed as the Messiah and Savior, but now He looks like the one whom death has walked. As my sons ask what is taking place, I see this man, beaten so severely that it pains my soul, stumble beneath the weight of the cross that he must bear. The soldiers continue to beat Him into submission to carry it, yet He has not the strength to go onward. One of the guards notices me watching, and I don’t know if he saw the passion I had for this man’s misery or if the guard was simply wanting to get things done on his time, but that guard singled me to come forward. I tried to pretend I didn’t notice his call and I tried to move myself and the boys away from the chaos of the moment. The soldier grabs me and brings me to the man Jesus and informs me to carry his cross.
I see Jesus’ eyes as I bend down to remove the burden of the cross; His eyes conveyed the message of sorrow for the soldier’s forcefulness on His behalf. The beam was placed on my shoulders and the procession continued. The crowd now adds me to their insults and persecution right along with Jesus. Jesus’ blood drips across my body from the beam as it looks for a way to escape the cross; or was it trying to find its place in me? The touch of His blood is doing something to me, but to say what that message is escapes my intellect because of the spectacle that remains ever-present before me.
“Who is this man Jesus?” I ask myself. “Why do so many calls for His death when He hasn’t done anything deserving this violence?” Not all are crying out for His death; some are crying and mourning Him because of their love of Him. As I continued to gaze at the cross which I had just carried, I felt the blood from that cross trickle down my back. My clothing is saturated so much that the people thought I might have been one of those to be crucified alongside Jesus. I am finally released from my duty by the guard, and I return to my sons…”
It isn’t shared in commentaries if Simon the Cyrene was a follower of Christ at the time of his carrying of Jesus’ cross, but later after Jesus’ death and Resurrection, some historian share that Simon did in fact become a follower and even was killed for his faith by being cut in half with a saw. His two sons Rufus and Alexander were also followers and are mentioned by Paul in his letters later.
I like to think that the actual blood of Jesus falling on Simon of Cyrene had the same healing power that it has today for us, His followers. Some might ask, “What about the blood that touched the soldiers as they crucified Him? What about them?” Who is to say that something didn’t happen to them? We underestimate the power of blood. We know scientifically that blood is our lifeline and if there is no blood there’s no life. We sometimes think such an insignificant amount of blood such as a single drop can do much. Remember that the mixing of blood by means of a mosquito can transfer various forms of diseases to another human, how a single drop can cause us to take extreme caution at hospitals. A single drop of Jesus’ blood wipes away my sins and cleanses me from my iniquities. Knowing that Jesus’ blood is part of Communion where the body and blood of the New Covenant are established can assure me of the importance of Jesus being our salvation because of the blood shared.
Friends, do you need to be touched by the blood of Jesus? This Easter, consider attending a church worship of your choice and investigate what Simon the Cyrene experienced; how one touch of Jesus’ blood can transform a life and give it new life.
