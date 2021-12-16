ARCH Inc. — the historic preservation non-profit organization serving Allen County and Northeast Indiana — invites everyone who knows of a historic building that has been successfully preserved in the past two years to nominate it for a 2022 ARCHie Award.
ARCH’s OUTREACH ARCHie Awards program takes nominations for historic preservation projects in Northeast Indiana’s 10 counties surrounding Allen County and will honor at least one worthy preservation project in the region.
Any nominated project must have had work that has been completed in the past two calendar years and be located in Allen County or one of the following counties of northeast Indiana: Adams, Wells, Huntington, Wabash, Whitley, Kosciusko, Noble, DeKalb, Lagrange and Steuben.
Nominations will be accepted through Feb. 1, 2022, for its annual award program that recognizes the preservation efforts of individuals, businesses and institutions in Fort Wayne, Allen County and northeast Indiana. Awards will be presented at a reception in May 2022.
The 2021 winners included the Feichter Realtors home office, a compatible new carriage house in Fort Wayne and five residential properties in neighborhoods including West Central, Lakeside and Williams-Woodland. They can be seen in detail online at archfw.org.
This year, new Interior Rehabilitation ARCHies are being awarded, and individual buildings can be entered for either or both exterior rehabilitation and interior rehabilitation awards. Awards for outstanding single family, multifamily, commercial and institutional restoration projects may be awarded as worthy candidates are identified.
Use the online nomination form linked to ARCH’s home page at archfw.org, or call the ARCH office at 426-5117 for a paper form or to receive one via email.
Here is the full description of the ARCHie Awards program, including categories and criteria for awards:
Rationale
ARCH, Inc.’s annual ARCHie Awards recognizes high-quality historic preservation projects in Fort Wayne, Allen County and the rest of ARCH’s 11-county service area in northeast Indiana. The ARCHie Awards are intended to encourage continued high-quality historic preservation activity in the area by honoring successful projects. They are also intended to raise public awareness about what high-quality historic preservation is and about the value and importance of historic preservation in our communities.
Successful ARCHie Award nominees most often package high-quality work in exterior, interior and landscape, and the award committee is glad to receive information about all work invested in a project.
Eligibility
Only completed projects will be considered.
Majority of work must have been completed within the past two years.
Award goes to owner completing majority of the work. If work was completed in the past two years but the property has already been sold, the nomination should be written for the owner who completed the work.
Winning property owners are notified and invited to the awards presentation event in May.
Award Criteria
Projects should closely follow the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for Rehabilitation. Rehabilitation is defined as “the process of returning a property to a state of utility, through repair or alteration, which makes possible an efficient contemporary use while preserving those portions and features of the property which were significant to its historic, architectural and cultural values.”
Original materials should be repaired rather than replaced. When materials are replaced, they should be replaced in-kind.
Original landscape features should be preserved when present.
Exterior Awards are based on work largely visible from public rights-of-way. Interior or structural work can be described in the nomination, but it will not be evaluated for the award.
Interior Awards — new in 2022 — are for properties where the only rehabilitation work was done inside or where the property owner wants to submit only the interior portion of rehabilitation work completed. These nominations require the submission of photographs showing the “before” and “after” appearances and condition of portions and features of the property’s interior which are significant to its historic, architectural and cultural values and a description of how they were handled during the rehabilitation project. ARCH may request a visit inside the property as part of its evaluation of these entries.
Outreach Awards are for projects in both Construction and Interior Rehabilitation and all categories but located in ARCH’s service area outside of Allen County.
Properties nominated within City of Fort Wayne Designated Local Historic Districts or other local-government-designated districts where conformation to guidelines is required must have received proper Certificates of Appropriateness for work completed and work must conform to Historic Preservation Commission Guidelines in effect in the jurisdiction.
ARCH’s Preservation Committee reserves the right to present awards in categories for which appropriate nominations are made and may create special awards when circumstances dictate.
Nominations are evaluated by the ARCH Preservation Committee and presented for approval by the ARCH Board of Directors.
Exterior Award Categories
• Rehabilitation Awards (based on property type): Single-Family, Multi-Family, Commercial or Institutional/Government
• Adaptive Reuse: returning a building to an active use different from its original intent through rehabilitation. Alterations meet contemporary needs while respecting the original character of the building.
• Compatible New Construction: new building addition or new construction that is respectful of the original structure and/or surrounding historic buildings and neighborhood. New construction should be differentiated from surrounding historic buildings but still compatible.
Interior Award Categories
• Rehabilitation Awards (based on property type): Single-Family, Multi-Family, Commercial or Institutional/Governmental
• Adaptive Reuse: returning a building to an active use different from its original intent through rehabilitation. Alterations meet contemporary needs while respecting the original character of the building.
Outreach Awards Construction Award Categories
• Rehabilitation Awards (based on property type): Single-Family, Multi-Family, Commercial or Institutional/Governmental
• Adaptive Reuse: returning a building to an active use different from its original intent through rehabilitation. Alterations meet contemporary needs while respecting the original character of the building.
• Compatible New Construction: new building addition or new construction that is respectful of the original structure and/or surrounding historic buildings and neighborhood. New construction should be differentiated from surrounding historic buildings but still compatible.
Interior Award Categories
• Rehabilitation Awards (based on property type): Single-Family, Multi-Family, Commercial or Institutional/Governmental
• Adaptive Reuse: returning a building to an active use different from its original intent through rehabilitation. Alterations meet contemporary needs while respecting the original character of the building.
ARCH Inc. is a not-for-profit organization that advocates for the protection and preservation of historically and culturally significant assets and historic places in Allen County and Northeast Indiana, provides education about the value of historic properties and historic preservation and supports and undertakes historic preservation projects.
ARCH Inc. is supported by funding from Arts United and the Community Foundation of Greater Fort Wayne.
For more information, call ARCH at 426-5117 or email director@archfw.org.
