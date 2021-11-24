COLDWATER, Mich. — The Branch County Community Band is currently looking for new members to join their group and start rehearsals in January 2022 to perform a concert at the Tibbits Opera House on April 1, 2022.
The Branch County Community Band provides an opportunity for musicians who have played a wind or percussion instrument during their high school or college years to continue playing and performing.
The band provides music that is challenging and appealing to members while meeting the artistic and cultural needs of the community at large.
Two concerts a year are performed at the Tibbits Opera House.
Players are needed in all sections and no audition is required.
Here are some reasons to join:
• A good way to keep up your musical skills and do something for the community
• Fun engagement
• Challenging yourself to play new or difficult music
• Better than watching TV
• A great way to meet new people who share the same interest in music
• Free music lessons
• Reducing stress through music
• Keeping the brain “in tune”
So, take that instrument out of the closet and join the Branch County Community Band!
Rehearsals are Monday evenings in the Quincy High School band room.
For more information, call 517-639-4595.
