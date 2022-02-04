Crotty earned dean's list honors
TAMPA, Fla. — Quest Crotty, of Fremont, earned dean's list honors at The University of Tampa for the Fall 2021 semester. Crotty is majoring in Management Information Systems BS. Students must maintain a GPA of 3.75 or higher to be eligible for the dean's list.
The University of Tampa is a private, comprehensive university located on 110 acres on the riverfront in downtown Tampa. Known for academic excellence, personal attention and real-world experience in its undergraduate and graduate programs, the University serves more than 10,000 students from 50 states and most of the world's 195 countries.
Stroh participates in Central's Career Kickstarter Program
PELLA, Iowa — Katherine Stroh of Ottumwa, IA, is one of 38 Central College students participating in the college's Career Kickstarter program Jan. 10-14. The program gives students the opportunity to explore potential career paths by participating in micro-internships.
Stroh is completing a micro-internship with Precision Pulley & Idler.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
