ANGOLA — Another round of creative entrepreneur workshops for women is being offered with Lorelei VerLee starting on Monday.
Thanks to a grant from the Steuben County Community Foundation Women’s Fund, the classes are being offered for free, but registrants must contact VerLee ahead of time to register.
The classes are offered for those ages 17 and older and are offered by the city of Angola’s Downtown Services department with funding from the SCCF.
The classes will be on Monday and Thursday evenings at 7 p.m. and will run through Aug. 6.
Participants will meet other women interested in starting their own businesses.
VerLee is an artist and entrepreneur herself that started Creative Women of the World after being invited to assist in an artisan-based startup in Haiti.
Upon her return to the United States, she continued to volunteer as a product designer and marketing director, making frequent trips back to Haiti.
She expanded her outreach as artisans around the world heard about her work in Haiti and asked for similar help distributing their products.
Her passion is walking alongside the women that want to form small businesses that are ethical and profitable as she knows from experience that authenticity, focused work and transparency lead to wholeness both spiritually and professionally.
She teaches classes, including the upcoming one, on unlocking your design that offer practical business building tools while developing a deep awareness of purpose.
The courses help identify assets, teach how to meet the market need, maximize financials, transform relationships, grow capacity and secure your future.
VerLee has worked with hundreds of women directly in 11 different countries according to her website, gocwow.org.
After training, women are offered continued support through local advocates that have also been trained.
Typically, training costs $250 but the grant from the SCCF has handled the fees for those wishing to attend as long as they register ahead.
Registration can be made by emailing VerLee, loreleiverlee@gmail.com. Space is limited.
