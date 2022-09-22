Please read Ephesians 4:17 – 5:21; with paying special attention to 4:17, 4:20 – 24, 5:1 – 2 and 5:15 – 17
All of us have a past. For some, the past is joyful because we have special memories, proud of our accomplishments, and have a wonderful legacy that was once left us and now we fully embrace. For others, their past is tainted: a history of making wrong decisions and choices, brokenness, emptiness, and loneliness in various forms of trauma. Our past affects our present in ways we wish we could change and/or continue to hold on to. Many of us are judged by our past whether we like it or not. And in many cases, even if we have grown from our past and became better people; our past sins come back to haunt us and forbids us to remove these memories from the minds of those who matter to us.
A good example of this can be found in high school class reunions. How many of us are going to class reunions, only to live the days gone by? We tried desperately to hold on to our youth, our accomplishments, our relationships and, sometimes, to pass grudges, hurts/brokenness, attitudes, and fantasies which never played out in our lives. We find ourselves comparing ourselves to our other classmates and to see if we are better than those we envied, if we rose above the circumstances that once held us down, and to find out what happened to our others that we used to hang with and to hear their stories. Many of us will try to recapture the good old days because our current days are not so good: we do not view ourselves as successes or better people. Why is that?
In this passage from Ephesians, we see Paul writing to the church and after talking in his letter about unity in the body of Christ, we are encouraged to be living as Children of the Light. (Living the life that God has called us to according to his grace and mercy.) In this particular passage, Paul instructs us to be able to live not as the way that we once did: being selfish, following our wrong mindsets, having deceitful desires and taking advantage of others for our own self pleasure. Some of us want to hold onto these things because they do bring us pleasure; after all, if were honest with ourselves, we can admit that sin is fun because it meets the needs of our selfishness and brings us pleasure in many cases. However, at the same time, we discover that this sinful nature leads us into past which brings us more harm than it does good. This selfishness leads us to isolation, depression, in many times brokenness and into the slavery of thinking that these things are more important than our relationship with God and others.
It breaks my heart to see individuals suffer needlessly because of past mistakes and choices. I understand that choices have natural consequences good, bad, and indifferent; however, how long must a person pay for their sins in the eyes of man? I do know that the Scriptures tell us that the wage of sin is death, but it also goes on to say how salvation is the gift from God. When we come to God and ask Christ to forgive us of our sins, they are removed forever, and God chooses never to hold us accountable of our past because that past has been forgiven. When we asked for forgiveness, according to Scriptures, the old is gone and the new has come. That is a fresh start for us which allows our present and future to not only have hope, but also the capability to become whatever God has in store for us. What does that mean for us?
It means that regardless of our brokenness, we have value. Our hopelessness now turns and possibilities. The unforgiven is now forgiven for ever more; even though it may not be in the eyes of man, it is in the eyes of God. It means that we can learn to love ourselves in the same way that God loves us and that we can stop hating ourselves for our past. We can finally lay to rest our past and not be identified by it anymore. This passage in Ephesians that is shared for this article is the perfect demonstration of how we can let go of the past. But it is not an easy path to stay on because it requires us to let go of those things that have changed us in slavery to sin and to desire that freedom that we have in Christ and because of Christ. We have to desire it, do our best to do is the passage tells us to release our past and to change our own mindsets from selfishness to selflessness. This means that we must discipline our hearts and our minds and our spirits in the way that the Holy Spirit leads us. I need to remind us all that this is a lifelong journey and that we will forever need to be vigilant as we strive to do our best to let go of the past and to embrace the present and future.
Are you struggling with your past? Are you or others not allowing yourself to move forward to become the person that you and God desire to be? Are you believe in more than what man says versus what God says in accordance to our past and its impact on us? You are not your past and you no longer need to be defined by that pass. Yes, you may have consequences from the past which are still dealing with; however, these do not define you. You are defined by your love for God and love for one another. (And I would also include your love for yourself.)
We are here for you and with you! Contact me at pastorjohnboy@netscape.net or pastorjohn@solidrockumc.com
