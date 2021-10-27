MARSHALL, Mich. — The Franke Center’s Youth Theater and Marshall Civic Players are proud to announce that they will be joining thousands of theatrical organizations around the globe by producing their own local production of Music Theatre International’s “All Together Now!: A Global Event Celebrating Local Theatre.”
Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International created this revue for theaters across the globe to use as a local fundraising event performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12, 2021.
Performances will be held Friday, Nov. 12 at 7 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 13 at 2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 14 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets are $20 each.
“All Together Now!” features songs from MTI’s beloved catalogue of musicals, including “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” “Company,” “The Baker’s Wife,” “Jekyll & Hyde,” Disney’s “High School Musical,” “Les Miserables,” “Songs for a New World,” “Little Shop of Horrors,” “Waitress,” Disney’s “Newsies,” Roald Dahl’s “Matilda the Musical,” “Mamma Mia!,” “Little Women,” “Guys and Dolls,” Green Day’s “American Idiot” and “Rent.”
The cast of performers are Nathan Amey, Audrey Amting, Olivia Amting, Makayla Bailey, Luke Bierbaum, Cathy Bovitz, Erin Bucienski, Paul Butterfield, Janice Darling, Mary Claire Davis, Adrienne Dysinger, Aubrey Dysinger, Elliana Ebner, Hannah Eggleton, Noah French, Ciara Funk, Emma Garrett, Wendy Gensch, Tucker Hale, Kyra Hill, Violet Holbrook, Beau Hutchings, Eliza Jones, Randy Lake, Brittany Lighthall, Elizabeth London, Hallie Machalka, Elinor Marsh, Georgia Marsh, Morgan Miklusicak, Case Miller, Ryan Murphy, Isaiah Potter, Candi Putnam, Margaret Rodgers, Sam Rodgers, Stacy Root, Zach Salyers, Alaina Stafford, Jack Tiekele, Josh Vreeland, Meghan Warner, Riley Wilson, Jeremy Young and Linda Young
Drew Cohen, MTI president and CEO, said, “MTI’s ‘All Together Now!’ is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians. The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theatre.
“We are incredibly excited to celebrate the return of live theatre with performances of MTI’s ‘All Together Now!,’” said Jennifer Butterfield, Marshall Civic Player’s Board President. “The past year has been a challenging time for everyone, particularly arts organizations. We look forward to welcoming our patrons back with this truly wonderful revue.”
For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit thefranke.org.
