Recently we had a daughter marry. Typically there has been a “wedding season” May-August or September have been high “traffic” times. Recently when we were getting our daughter’s dress fitted before the wedding, the shop shared with us that since COVID, there is no longer a season … it is every month that has more than typical weddings!
Weddings are beautiful and unique. There is so much planning that goes into a wedding. Planning where? Planning who/whom will perform your ceremony? Who will stand up with you? What will the colors be? Will there be real flowers? Foam? Some are even made from wood now! There is the traditional cake, or like our kids, cake for them to cut but cupcakes for those attending to enjoy!
How do we choose all those things?
A more critical question for me is what is your foundation? I thought little of that when I was young and getting married. It showed in what did not work for either of us! When I was an older bride, I knew what it would take for us to make it work.
My spouse and I attempt to live out scriptures about how we treat and love one another! The first thing that makes our relationship work and works so well is that we pursue God together. We are living under love God; love neighbor! We love our children, and our first grandchild is just the most fantastic creature ever created, yet, we love God and each other first.
There is no one I would rather travel with; he makes every trip feel safe, and together we can conquer all we encounter. When we don’t know what we are doing or where we are going, we know that we are going together! There is no one I would rather do the everyday tasks with running to the store, making a meal together, or just getting household chores together!
I pray that as people prepare to marry, they are looking for just that! Someone that makes the bad days better, the good days sparkle, and hope for tomorrow! This passage below sums all that up for me!
Ecclesiastes n4:9-12
Two are better than one,
because they have a good return for their labor:
10 If either of them falls down,
one can help the other up.
But pity anyone who falls
and has no one to help them up.
11 Also, if two lie down together, they will keep warm.
But how can one keep warm alone?
12 Though one may be overpowered,
two can defend themselves.
A cord of three strands is not quickly broken.
When we include the Spirit in our relationship, praying together, seeking the Lord together, and living a Godly life together, it strengthens the cord! Let us never take love for granted! Let us never take our spouses for granted. I pray that you are thinking about the beautiful words that Lord has given us about love when you date and get married. I pray you to live in a way that honors that one that God has blessed you with.
On the 27th, we celebrate 14 years of wedded bliss! How lucky I continue to be every day by this one for me! Happy Anniversary, Bill, and to forever more!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.