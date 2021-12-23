Leah Belle Holden was born Nov. 28 in Fort Wayne to Brody and Britt Holden, Angola. She is the granddaughter of Jeff and Caryn Holden, Angola, and Mark and Heidi Blackburn, Angola. She weighed 8 pounds, 2 ounces and was 20.5 inches long.
Latest News
- Fremont teachers make special deliver to Lakeland residents and staff
- The ultimate test: Missouri's rush defense can't quite complete tale of redemption
- Manufacturing Academy prepares for spring session
- Pokagon lines up holiday hikes and meal
- Dry Dock donates $10,000 to Steuben Humane Shelter
- Novice chefs practice skills in ENMS Food Challenge
- New DeKalb coach comes full circle
- Local Sports Briefs
Most Popular
Articles
- State police conducting death investigation in rural Shipshewana
- New owner takes over former bank at Main/Mitchell
- Spencerville man accused of child abuse involving infant twins
- Jerry Casselman Judith Casselman
- Two transported after single-vehicle crash
- Man murdered in July was packed up in a chest
- Waterloo council takes issue with building's use, safety
- 15 COVID-19 deaths reported in local area over past week
- Noble County Highway Department worker killed in accident
- Suspect in gas station robbery arrested
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Fremont teachers make special deliver to Lakeland residents and staff
- The ultimate test: Missouri's rush defense can't quite complete tale of redemption
- Manufacturing Academy prepares for spring session
- Pokagon lines up holiday hikes and meal
- Dry Dock donates $10,000 to Steuben Humane Shelter
- Novice chefs practice skills in ENMS Food Challenge
- New DeKalb coach comes full circle
- Local Sports Briefs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.