FORT WAYNE — Country fans, get ready for Ashley McBryde to come town in February.
McBryde will perform at the Clyde Theater, 1808 Bluffton Road, on Saturday, Feb. 26, as part of her "This Town Talks" tour.
Doors will open at 7 p.m., with the show beginning at 8 p.m.
McBryde will be joined by special guest Ashland Craft.
All ages and fans of country are welcome.
Tickets cost $34.50 for reserved seating and $28 for standing general admission.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit bit.ly/3Fb80WL.
