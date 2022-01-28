Katherine Stroh Named to Central College dean’s list for fall 2021
PELLA, Iowa — Katherine Stroh, a Central College student from Ottumwa, Iowa, has been named to the dean’s list for the Fall 2021 semester.
The honor is awarded to full-time students who achieve a 3.5 GPA or higher on a 4.0 scale while taking 12 or more graded credit hours for the semester.
Central College of Pella, Iowa, is a private, four-year liberal arts college. Central is known for its academic rigor and leadership formation and for cultivating diversity of thought and culture through the arts and sciences, professional fields of study and experiential learning.
Manchester University fall 2021 undergraduate dean’s list
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University congratulates 357 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2021 Dean’s List.
At the end of each semester, the Office of Academic Affairs publishes the Dean’s List. Students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean’s List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete or Not Recorded grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean’s List.
Area students were named to the list:
Tanner Collins of Auburn, majoring in Accounting
Marcus Delacruz of Angola, majoring in Criminology and Psychology
Maria Hayward of Fremont, majoring in Early Childhood & Elementary Education
Jacob Nusbaum of Hamilton, majoring in Accounting
Nicole Redden of Auburn, majoring in Nursing-ABSN
With campuses in North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at manchester.edu/about-manchester.
SNHU announces fall 2021 president’s list
MANCHESTER, N.H. — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2021 President’s List.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits.
Kaitlyn Sharp of Angola
Paul Staudenmeyer of Coldwater, Michigan
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 160,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as the “Most Innovative” regional university by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at snhu.edu.
Coldwater student Alison Harvey named to Albion College dean’s list
ALBION, Mich. — Coldwater, Michigan, student Alison Harvey was named on the Fall 2021 Albion College Dean’s List.
Dean’s List honors are given to students who achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher in four graded courses.
Harvey is majoring in theatre with a minor in Spanish. Harvey is a resident of Coldwater and is a graduate of Union City High School.
Albion College is a private liberal arts college of approximately 1,500 students and is nationally recognized for its academic excellence in the liberal arts tradition, a learning-centered commitment, and a future-oriented perspective. The College is a leader in preparing students to anticipate, solve, and prevent problems in order to improve the human and global condition. Albion immerses students in the creation and processing of knowledge, and graduates skilled architects of societal change, active citizens, and future leaders. The College is dedicated to the highest quality in undergraduate education and is committed to diversity as a core institutional value.
Albion, Michigan, is a culturally diverse community in the south-central part of the state. The College recognizes the value of community, both on- and off-campus, and has invested resources in supporting the revitalization of the greater Albion community. This work offers an increasingly vibrant city around the campus that provides students with a fuller experience as they prepare to become engaged citizens in their own communities.
