Manchester University
NORTH MANCHESTER — Manchester University congratulates 322 undergraduate students who were named to the Fall 2022 Dean's List.
The following students are on the list:
• Marcus Delacruz of Angola, majoring in Criminology
• Carl Felton of Angola, majoring in biology-chemistry
• Chaelinn Hutchins of Angola, majoring in Elementary Education
• Morgan Metroff of Fremont, majoring in Art
• Kirsten Norton of Hudson, majoring in English/Language Arts Education
• Jacob Nusbaum of Auburn, majoring in Accounting
• Paige Snider of Auburn, majoring in Accounting
• Benjamin Villafuerte of Angola, majoring in exercise science and fitness
Undergratuate students earning a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher who have completed at least 12 semester hours with no more than three hours of Pass/Not Pass grades are included on the Dean's List. Students with more than one hour of Incomplete (I) or Not Recorded (NR) grades at the end of the semester are not eligible for the Dean's List.
In North Manchester and Fort Wayne, Manchester provides vibrant and transformative student experiences. Learn more at www.manchester.edu/about-manchester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.