The beer business is increasingly blurring the lines between liquor channel segments. From seltzers to cocktails and even into hard spirits, beer companies are continuing to push the bounds of what it means to sell beer.
One of the most aggressive companies pushing into uncharted territory is Boston Beer Company. Over the past month, the parent company of Samuel Adams Beer has inked new deals with both Beam Suntory and PepsiCo to create new products.
With Beam Suntory (the parent company of Jim Beam, as well as many other liquor brands), the two companies will work together to both build new ready-to-drink beverages under the Sauza tequila brand, as well as create new Truly Seltzer-flavored Pinnacle vodka flavors. While this coupling is not a full merger, it is a very tight partnership.
It should be noted that the president and CEO of Boston Beer, Dave Burwick, worked together with Beam Suntory president and CEO Albert Baladi at PepsiCo around two decades ago. This professional congeniality is likely to have made this massive partnership easier to cement.
In their second partnership announcement, Boston Beer is working with PepsiCo to develop a line of no-sugar hard Mountain Dew. Early artwork from the announcement shows three flavors: classic, black cherry and watermelon. They are intended to have 5% alcohol by volume. The brand will be developed, produced, sold and delivered entirely by Boston Beer.
This arrangement is similar to Coca-Cola’s agreement with Molson Coors to produce Topo Chico Hard Seltzers, which was announced in late 2020 and released in early 2021. PepsiCo had previously registered trademarks for their Rockstar brand for beer, alcoholic fruit cocktail drinks, alcoholic malt beverages and hard seltzer. A new line of non-alcoholic cocktail mixers was introduced earlier this year called Neon Zebra in four flavors: margarita mix, strawberry daiquiri mix, mojito mix and whiskey sour mix.
In October 2020, PepsiCo CEO Ramon Laguarta stated that the company would “make the decisions in the coming quarters, whether this is an area where PepsiCo wants to play.” With this first partnership with Boston Beer, it looks likely we will see more expansion into the alcoholic beverages category.
In September, Molson Coors is also launching into a non-traditional channel of alcohol for a beer company: ultra-premium whiskey. This blended American whiskey is called Five Trail, a 95-proof (47.5% ABV) spirit. Made in partnership with Bardstown Bourbon in Kentucky, it is a blend of Colorado single malt whiskey made with Coors malts and three bourbons, cut to bottle proof with Rocky Mountain water.
Five Trail will be sold under the Coors Whiskey Co. brand. Distribution will start in September in only four states: Colorado, Georgia, Nevada and New York. The 750 milliliter bottle will have a suggested retail price of $59.99.
This announcement comes just after the company announced the shuttering of production on 11 economy beer brands and elimination of about 100 products, including Magnum, Steel Reserve 211, Milwaukee’s Best, Hamm’s Light and Miller High Life Light. As Molson Coors CEO Gavin Hattersley stated in an earnings call: “Premiumization is here to stay at Molson Coors.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.