I am working through a great book of devotions based on the names of God. In Proverbs 18:10, we read: "The name of the LORD is a strong fortress; the godly run to him and are safe." (NLT) We need to know that saying: "Lord help!" is a powerful prayer. It calls on our healer, strong fortress, and more for healing and wholeness.
I will talk about a couple of the names of God I love.
El Shaddai means "God Almighty." In Psalm 91:1-2, "Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty.2 I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust." I struggle with fear, rest, and more at times, and reading the Lord Almighty or calling upon El Shaddai makes all the difference. Remembering God is the one who sees all, knows all, and dwelling in His presence is powerful.
My friend is drawn to the Lord is my banner or Yahweh Nissi. This is not a name I would have known before studying. Do you know where we see this reference? "Moses built an altar and called it The LORD is my Banner" Exodus 17:15. Moses gets tired as he holds his arms up during a battle. As his arms grew tired and he brought them down, the warriors were losing. Two people came alongside and held his arms up, and the warriors won. This is an excellent picture of God coming alongside us. He uses earthly shepherds, encouragers, and more to hold us up in difficult times.
In my profession, we see people who are ill. We call upon the names of the Lord for healing. Jehovah Rapha means "healer, the Lord who heals you." We all have people who have had a diagnosis or illness. At that time, fear takes over many of us. James 5:14 Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord. Joining together to lift each other up combines what we read before with what we read here. This is when the body of believers is to shine through prayer and encouragement. Isaiah 41:10 Is anyone among you sick? Let them call the elders of the church to pray over them and anoint them with oil in the name of the Lord.
I think the name of God, an attribute we need more than anything right now, is Yahweh Shalom. This means the Lord is peace. The world is telling us to hurry, and worry is in abundance. "Then Gideon built an altar there to the LORD and named it The LORD is Peace." Judges 6:24 He is our true peace. Let's cling to the Lord of peace in a world full of chaos.
God is good, and His mercies are new every morning. That is something that gives me peace and confidence for the journey. Open His Word and study more about the Lord!
