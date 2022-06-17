Please read John 14:15–31
When I was a boy; I remember many people including my father, grandpa and other trusted adults saying that a man should always be a man of his words. The true sign of a man is to be able to keep his promises and to allow his word to be a binding contract that is only completed by the fulfillment of what is promised.
I have and always will continue to live by this and try to live it out with each breath that I take. I tried to instill this to those whom I preach to, counsel with, disciple and to my own family. I believe personally that this is a trait that is becoming more on the endangered species list than all the animals listed. There are reality shows that will prove my point: as you watch them, you’ll see that they are designed for deceitfulness, manipulation, being self-indulgent and not have any real heart for others in their circumstances. This passage that is listed above contradicts all of that.
Jesus knows that his time is running short and that he will soon be crucified for the sins of the world. He can sense his disciples are troubled, confused and very concerned not only about Jesus, but their own lives as well. The disciples know that once Jesus is gone, they are on their own. They do not believe enough in themselves, they put all of your hope in Christ and yet do not understand what that truly means, and they are only thinking with human thoughts instead of looking at things with spiritual eyes. Jesus now reaches out to them to bring comfort and peace to those whom he loves.
I am the type of person who likes to underline and highlight and write down questions and thoughts in my Bible. As I look at my Bible here for this article, I have done all of this with different color highlights that shows me the importance of what I was reading and some of those highlighted areas also have underlines and stars next to the important phrases and truths that God spoke to me.
And this particular passage is one of my favorite go-to Scriptures when I need assurance and comfort. Because of the Holy Spirit and the word of God, we have a complete picture of how Jesus kept that promise with the gift of the Holy Spirit. I am forever thankful and grateful that the Holy Spirit has been able to guide me in various ways; not only to be able to stay away from troubled areas, but to also be moved by the Holy Spirit to do acts of kindness, being able to serve people the way that I do, and to able to bring themselves closer in relationship with God and with one another because of the way the Holy Spirit worked in me. I take no glory but give the glory to God for this because I know it is through him I am able to do these things.
Because of the promises kept by the Trinity, each one of us can be led by the Holy Spirit in wisdom and in understanding. What God has promised to the disciples he promises to believers of today and future generations. God shows us by example to be people of our word. My question to you is this: Are we truly willing to be people of our word? Now before you answer this, think deep and clearly. As we do this, we may find ourselves not liking what we discover about ourselves. Let me explain…
How many times have we made deals with God and have not kept our promises? We wheel and deal better than Wayne Brady on Let’s Make a Deal and God always gets zonked because we have not been people of our word. We make promises in the heat of the emotions and when God fills his part, we often either forget our part or we make excuses for not following through with the promises that we have made. It is unfair to God and yet mankind tries to justify their actions or simply ignore the same actions. We can see evidence of this in many different aspects of our lives and even with those who are of different faiths/have no faith: we see it in the political world, the business world, even in some religions. How can we change this? We change this by becoming people of our word. Regardless of what others may do want to us, we continue to be people of honor and dignity and let our word be our word. God has already demonstrated that to us through Christ and the Holy Spirit. And even though we have dishonored ourselves and have let God down numerous times; God never goes back on his word, and he always follows through with what he has promised. This is a great example to follow. This is how we keep our dignity, our vows to God/man and we are able to have peace at the end of the day knowing that we did what was right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.