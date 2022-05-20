Did you or have you ever gone to Disney Land or World? There is a ride where they play the song “It’s a Small World” repeatedly. The lyrics are as follows:
It’s a world of laughter
A world of tears
It’s a world of hopes
And a world of fears
There’s so much that we share
That it’s time we’re aware
It’s a small world; after all
There is just one moon
And one golden sun
And a smile means
Friendship to ev’ryone
Though the mountains divide
And the oceans are wide
It’s a small world; after all
This song resonated with me this week as I met a friend from France in person for the first time! Her name is Mireille, but for her American friends, she goes by Micky.
Micky and I met through Facebook. She and I have a mutual friend here in Angola, and somehow she stumbled across me. We are becoming friends and learning about each other’s families and our lives. Many miles separate us from visiting each other regularly. Yet, on Tuesday night at Five Lakes, we did just that for the very first time.
I speak too fast for her at times as she struggles to catch all the American nuances. Phrases like “put through the wringer” tickle her as she tries to understand the meaning.
Scripture can be much like that, nuances that we are trying to understand culturally. Something evident that Jesus said is this in the Gospel of Mark 12: 30-31: Love the Lord your God with all your heart and with all your soul and with all your mind and with all your strength.’ The second is this: ‘Love your neighbor as yourself.’ There is no commandment greater than these.”
The relationship I am forming with Micky is based on these verses. We are both loving the Lord. We talk about how much of an anchor the Lord is for us and how we cling to Him in storms. We also remember he makes good days better.
Micky is my neighbor, even and especially in France. While we both had hot tea on Tuesday evening, she shared that living in many different places in the world has taught her how we all are more alike than different. She shares how the Lord has shown up in so many ways. She sold a home recently in the states, and the movers were wearing sweatshirts that also declared their faith.
That is a God-instance — a moment where God shows up in an everyday instance. I am learning from Micky, and I hope she learns a little more about faith from me. We will continue to send messages, say prayers for one another, and hopefully facetime more in the future, sharing our love and everyday moments or God-instances with one another. The world is a beautiful place, and we can learn from one another as long as we love God and others.
I am looking forward to traveling to France to experience her neighborhood one day! As I tell my flocks all the time, we do what we do because we know God is GOOD all the time. I am thankful for a Good God who led Micky and me on a path together! It’s a small world, after all!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.