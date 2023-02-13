SHAME.
One of my best pastor friends recently spoke on shame. We all have a “shame” spot, something we wish we didn’t say or do. Some of us stay up at night and replay what we said or should not have said. There are times we have shame for what we left undone or unsaid. The what “ifs” can lead us into dark places.
We read passages we can gain insight into God’s feelings for us that should give us confidence in life, dealing with shame, and much more. Romans 8 is full of just truth we need to hold onto all our days.
Romans 8: 38-30
And I am convinced that nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. Neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither our fears for today nor our worries about tomorrow—not even the powers of hell can separate us from God’s love. No power in the sky above or in the earth below—indeed, nothing in all creation will ever be able to separate us from the love of God that is revealed in Christ Jesus our Lord.
Let that sink in for a moment … nothing can ever separate us from God’s love. God loves us … all the time. Does God love us in the ugly? Yes! God loves us when we are in sin. But He wants more for us! God loves us when others tell us we are worthless, unworthy, and broken. Yes, He doesn’t see us the way others do or the way we see ourselves.
Psalm 139:14 I praise you because I am fearfully and wonderfully made; your works are wonderful, I know that full well.
If we believe the promises we read, then we have to lean into these promises. WE are fearfully and wonderfully made! God looked at all He made in creation and said it was GOOD. He didn’t all of a sudden get to you and say get to you or me and think, “Oh, nope, that isn’t good.” I know I may feel that way. I may let the world tell me that sometimes, but that doesn’t make the world right, not God.
If you have never heard or believed the promises of God, let’s start there.
John 3:16-17 “For this is how God loved the world: He gave his one and only Son, so that everyone who believes in him will not perish but have eternal life. God sent his Son into the world not to judge the world, but to save the world through him.”
I began by typing the word “shame,” and we returned to the same word at the end. Shame is from our own feelings of inadequacy and how we cannot be good enough, shame launched itself into the story with Adam and Eve. John 14:1 tells us, “Let not your hearts be troubled. Believe in God; believe also in me.”
The world offers many things to believe in, but I choose to believe in God. Next time we will talk about how that belief changes everything. For now, cling to Jesus, who washed away shame and loves you.
