ANGOLA — On July 31 and Aug. 1, the men of Promise Keepers of Steuben County will join with men from across the country and around the world for the first-ever Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience.
This worldwide live stream will connect men gathering in their homes with their men’s groups and at simulcast locations hosted by churches, prisons, military installations and colleges.
The Global Digital Experience is a two-day event that will feature everything that men have come to know and expect from a Promise Keepers event, said a news release.
It will be an authentic, Christ-centered experience with keynote speakers, worship artists and special guests all selected to offer a timely message of hope, unity and transformation directly to the heart of men.
The Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience is a conference designed from the ground up to empower men to be refreshed, inspired and reignited in their passion for God. It is being offered completely free of charge.
Speakers for the 2020 Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience include Tony Evans, John Gray, Mark Batterson, Bob Goff, Steve Arterburn, James Robison, Miles McPherson, Joseph Garlington, David Barton, Steve Berger, David J. Harris, Jonathan Evans, the Benham brothers, Greg Stier, Jimmy Evans and more.
Worship leaders for the 2020 Promise Keepers Global Digital Experience include Michael W. Smith, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham and Evan Wickham.
In addition, there will be special local men testimony on race, justice, reconciliation and promise six of a Promise Keeper.
“The only thing better than hearing 80,000 men sing with abandon to Lord in a stadium is singing with millions of men in thousands of locations across the country and around the world, including churches, military locations and prisons. This year’s Global Digital Experience empowers us to do just that. Michael W. Smith, Danny Gokey, Phil Wickham, and Evan Wickham are not just amazing musicians; they are powerful worshipers who will lead us into the Father’s presence,” said Ken Harrison, CEO of Promise Keepers.
The Promise Keepers 2020 Global Digital Experience will begin on July 31 at 7 p.m. at the Angola Assembly of God Church, Family Life Center youth room, 1405 N. Williams St., Angola. For more information, contact Mark Heifner at 668-5997 or visit aaogchurch.com.
Individuals may register for the Angola Assembly of God Simulcast at https://promisekeepers.brushfire.com/simulcast-2020/468567
Individuals may register for the free livestream of the event at https://promisekeepers.brushfire.com/virtual-2020/466931
Churches may register to simulcast the event for free at https://promisekeepers.brushfire.com/2020/46389.
