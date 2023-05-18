ANGOLA — Trine University students were named to the Vice President's List for the Spring 2023 term. To earn Vice President's List honors, an undergraduate student must be registered for 12 or more total semester credit hours, including graduate courses, with fewer than 12 credit hours at the undergraduate level. The student must have a semester combined undergraduate/graduate grade point average between 3.750 and 4.000, with the undergraduate semester grade point average not lower than 3.500.
Area students earning Vice President's List honors are:
• Kyle Chard of Angola, majoring in Business Administration
• Brady Henderson of Auburn, majoring in Design Engineering Technology
• Noah Johnson of Hamilton, majoring in Business Administration
• Ingrid Rosales Perez of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Benjamin Sears of Angola, majoring in Accounting
• Grant Teller of Angola, majoring in Finance
• Shavon Hull of Auburn, majoring in General Studies
• Kyleigh Kuster of Angola, majoring in Criminal Justice-BS
• Grant Widenhoefer of Fort Wayne, majoring in Marketing.
• Grace Welch of Coldwater, Michigan, majoring in Business Administration
