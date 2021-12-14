FORT WAYNE — What’s better than a new exhibit coming to Science Central? How about one that brings back memories from the 1960s?
On Dec. 8, museum staff unveiled Pixel Pegs in the toddler-friendly interactive area, Kids Central.
The permanent exhibit is a large pegboard with LED backlighting. Visitors can create designs of bright colors by inserting colored pegs into the board, introducing young visitors to the ideas of color, light and translucence.
“If you were kids growing up the ‘60s and you played with Lite Brite, you’ll understand,” Science Central Executive Director Martin S. Fisher said at the unveiling.
Even Fisher was in uniform, wearing a shirt with bright lights, representing the well-known childhood toy pegboard known as Lite Brite.
“It’s one of those rare exhibits,” he said, adding that it’s not a technical toy at all.
Fisher said the museum can buy replacement pegs in colors of their choice, as needed.
He found inspiration for the exhibit a few years ago, when he visited another science center that had one. He also recalls the Indianapolis Museum of Art having a similar exhibit, which made him want one for Science Central.
Fisher said funding from Arts United and the Indiana Arts Commission made Science Central’s acquisition of Pixel Pegs possible. Contributions from individual Science Central supporters also went toward the acquisition.
Science Central board member John McGauley spoke about the importance of making Science Central fresh and new “all the time” and how adding new exhibits plays into that directly.
Young children played with the exhibit as soon as it was unveiled, including one little boy who wanted to play with only the blue pegs.
It was unclear who had more fun with the exhibit — the children or the parents assisting the children.
“Pixel Pegs is going to be a magnet for the many children who use that area,” Fisher said in an announcement. “It will give them an opportunity to learn and be artistic and I’m excited to see their creativity on display.”
Phil Slane, director of Grants and Programs for Arts United, remarked that the exhibit will be an asset for Science Central and the community at large.
“Arts United is proud to support Science Central and the new Pixel Pegs exhibit, which will wonderfully engage our community’s young and young-at-heart scientists,” Slane said. “We hope that this new exhibit will help to remind our community that arts and culture organizations are open for business, that they’re operating with enhanced health and safety protocols, and that they continue to be a vital part of the quality of life in Fort Wayne and northeast Indiana.”
Pixel Pegs was created by Science Kinetics.
Science Central, 1950 N. Clinton St., is open 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. on Saturdays and 12-5 p.m. on Sundays during the school year. The facility is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
For more information, visit sciencecentral.org.
