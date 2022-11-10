ANGOLA — All Jax Kar Wash locations, including the newly acquired location in Angola on Hoosier Drive, will be offering free car washes to veterans and service personnel on Veterans Day in participation with the Grace for Vets program.
The mission of Grace For Vets, a non-profit organization, is to honor those who have served or are currently serving their country. This international program unites the car wash industry each year on Nov. 11. Founded in 2004 by a single car wash operator, the program has grown from just a handful of washes to several thousand, in four countries.
“This is a great way for the car wash industry to come together and give back to our community. We’re proud to have all nine of our original locations and several of our new one’s participating in this great program,” said Jason Milen, vice president of Jax Kar Wash & Express Detailing. “We feel that it’s important to recognize and thank all of our Veterans and Service Personnel for their dedication to our country and the sacrifices they’ve made.”
Since the start of the program in 2003, more than 3.5 million free washes have been given. In 2021 alone, 4 countries, 1,612 companies and 4,125 locations participated, giving over 350,625 free washes.
More information on Grace for Vets visit graceforvets.org.
For more information on Jax Kar Wash visit jaxkarwash.com.
