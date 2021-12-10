FORT WAYNE — Sixty artists and crafters will display their wares Dec. 18-19 for holiday shoppers at the first AristoKrafts Fair, sponsored by attorney Samuel Jarjour and Bee Kind Candles.
“I decided to throw an event that would be fruitful for area artists and crafters,” said event coordinator and candle maker Crystal Parsons, of Bee Kind Candles. “We’ve gotten more than 600 hits on Facebook already so I’m looking for a good turnout. I’m thinking of doing another market event around Valentine’s Day and am hoping these vendors will participate then.”
Parsons, who has lived most of her life in Fort Wayne, has been creating candles for the past nine years. She started with Ball canning jars and now markets her candles in hand-painted glass jars. She formerly worked as a radio account executive which has helped her market the event.
Vendors specializing in baked goods, candles, jewelry, clothing, pottery and ceramics will be on site. One will demonstrate making guitars from cigar boxes.
The Local Apple Cart food truck and Charlie Horse full-service mobile bar will be on hand for food and refreshments.
Santa will also be available to talk with kids and pose for photos, and an open jam will welcome musicians and vocalists.
The event will be at Quimby Village, 1940 Bluffton Road. Hours are 12-9 p.m. Saturday and 12-6 p.m. Sunday.
Persons wishing to learn more about the event can reach Parsons at aristokraftsfw@gmail.com.
Visitors may register to win a gift basket of products from vendors. Winners will be announced Dec. 20.
