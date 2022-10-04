BRUSHY PRAIRIE — Prairie Heights will roll out the welcome mat for the 49th annual Heritage Festival on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the school farm.
The Festival offers an afternoon of entertainment, activities for all ages, horse-drawn wagon tours of the school farm, an antique tractor pull and plenty of good food. Admission is free.
The Prairie Heights community’s heritage will be demonstrated by many craftspeople. Watch apple butter making, sawmill demonstrations, tractor pulls, and lots of tasty treats cooked over a fire.
Activities for the Festival include a pallet maze, an on-site pumpkin decorating/carving contest from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the pavilion, an antique tractor pull, old-fashioned cane pole fishing, a walk on the nature trail, and a pedal tractor pull for children aged 10 and younger that will begin at 2 p.m. in the pole barn.
On the menu for the afternoon is pork burgers, hot dogs, apple fritters, caramel apples, apple dumplings, ham and bean soup, chili, night rider’s supper, lasagna, chicken pot pie, fruit cobblers, home baked goods, cracklins, kettle corn, ice cream and many more too numerous to mention. Come with an appetite, organizers say.
Live entertainment at the general store stage begins at 11 a.m. with the flag raising ceremony at noon and will feature Prairie Heights school groups and local musicians. The Mighty Oak Awards will be presented at 1:30 p.m. at the stage area.
A new feature for this year’s event is a silent auction of five items constructed by the Prairie Heights welding classes. The items include: two fire pits, an outdoor water feature, a yard windmill and a coffee table.
Prairie Heights is located at the corner of U.S. 20 and LaGrange County C.R. 1150E. Festival visitors park in the school parking lot between the high school and middle school.
No parking along U.S. 20.
A tractor shuttle system will provide a hayride to the school farm. Handicapped parking is available at the school farm located south of the farmstead for festival visitors who are unable to board the shuttle.
The Heritage Festival is a community service activity of the Prairie Heights FFA with vital help from the Prairie Heights FFA Alumni and Friends, Stroh Lions Clubs, Steuben County Antique Power Association and many area farmers.
