ANGOLA — The Zeta Upsilon Chapter of Tri Kappa Sorority will once again be selling their popular cheeseballs this year.
The Angola Chapter, which has been in existence for 47 years, has been preparing their-hand made treats for decades.
“While the last several years have caused us to do things differently, we are committed to providing cheeseballs to our loyal customers” said Debbie Bickford, cheeseball chair. “This year we find the need to make a few adjustments to our preparing and selling. The location where the cheeseballs are hand rolled is not available the week that they are typically made. As a result, pre-sold cheeseballs will be available the week of Nov. 14.”
Even with inflation, Tri-Kappa has managed to keep the cost the same.
“Despite the dramatic increase in the cost of our ingredients, our cheeseballs will remain at last year’s price of $8 each,” Bickford said.
A new twist will be a drive-through cheeseball sale at the Lake James Christian Camp and Retreat at 1880 W. C.R. 275N, Angola, on Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to noon, while supplies last.
Because the cheeseballs are being made a week later than in previous years, the sorority will not be able to participate in the annual craft bazaar held at St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The next best solution was to offer the drive up service for anyone wishing to buy cheeseballs that were not pre-ordered, Bickford said. The pre-order deadline has passed.
The support and loyalty of their customers is so important to Tri-Kappa that they wanted to find a way to accommodate as many people as possible, Bickford said.
The local chapter of Tri-Kappa Sorority donates all money made from their annual cheeseball sales back into the community. They annually provide monetary gifts to over 20 local organizations and award scholarships to Steuben County high school seniors.
The Tri- Kappa is a philanthropic sorority that was established in 1901 in Indianapolis, and has a chapter in almost every county in the state.
