The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative invites the public to paddle down the St. Joseph River from Spencerville to Leo-Cedarville on Saturday. “Flow the St. Joe” is presented in conjunction with Art at the Riverside in Leo-Cedarville.
The 9-mile paddle begins at the historic Spencerville covered bridge and flows through lush forest, agriculture land, past residential areas, and ends at the Cedarville Reservoir. Transportation will be provided from the check-in at the Grabill Road public access site (10999 Grabill Road) in Leo and lunch will be provided.
During the trip, participants will have an opportunity to take a virtual eco-tour as they flow down the St. Joseph River. Paddlers will learn about the ecology, history and social impacts of river health. The eco-tour focuses on the St. Joe’s wildlife habitat, water infrastructure, and how the two function together to be a valuable community resource. There is also a scavenger hunt along the paddle and prizes will be awarded to the first five participants who share the not-so-native river residents they spy along the paddle.
Participants are welcome to bring their own canoes or kayaks. Boats should be dropped off at the Spencerville Put-in (near the Spencerville covered bridge) prior to parking vehicles and signing in at the public access site on Grabill Road across from Riverside Gardens Park in Leo-Cedarville. Sign-in will be from 9-10 a.m.
The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative will provide transportation for paddlers from Leo-Cedarville to Spencerville, where volunteers will help paddlers launch. The paddle, including the lunch stop, is expected to take about 4-5 hours. The cost of the event is $30 for persons 18 and older or $20 for youth under 18. Tickets may be purchased through Eventbrite under “Flow the St. Joe.”
For those needing to rent boats, reservations can be made and paid for separately through Earth Adventures Unlimited (260-424-1420) and Fort Wayne Outfitters and Bike Depot (260-420-3962) and they will deliver the boat to the Spencerville boat ramp the morning of the event.
Flow the St. Joe is an opportunity for boaters to see the natural beauty of the St. Joseph River and to learn more about the importance of this natural resource.
Organizers thanked event sponsors including Earth Source Inc., H&R Block, Molson-Coors and Fort Wayne City Utilities.
The St. Joseph River Watershed Initiative is a nonprofit partnership which aims to improve water quality in the St. Joseph River Watershed by promoting economical and environmentally compatible land uses and practices. The St. Joseph Watershed spans nearly 650,000 acres over three states. It encompasses crop and pasture lands, woodland and wetlands, farmsteads, urban areas and rural residences. The water from the watershed is the source of drinking water for over 300,000 people, but also serves as an ecosystem habitat, a recreational resource, a drainage channel and a source of economic growth.
