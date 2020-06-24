Well Child Clinic opening in July
ANGOLA — The Well Child Clinic will resume having clinics in July.
The clinic is located at 317 S. Wayne St., Suite 3B, Angola and serves as a free clinic for children providing quality preventative medical, vision and dental care.
There is a vision clinic on July 14 and physicals on July 28.
The July dental clinic on July 21 is full, so those in need of the dental clinic should call to be added to a waiting list or to schedule an appointment for the Aug. 11 dental clinic.
Current office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 665-2403. If you have to leave a message, be sure to leave your name, the child's name and a contact phone number for a call back.
Follow the clinic on Facebook, @wellchildclinic.
Council on Aging reopening in July
ANGOLA — The Steuben County Council on Aging will resume programming on July 6.
That means exercise classes, the fitness room, bingo, Euchre, Bridge, hand and foot, Pinochle and more are back on though the library will stay closed because of preparations to move to the new facility.
Luncheons, birthday bashes and breakfasts at Mama's Place are on hold until after the move, as are trips.
Visit steubencoa.org or search @SteubenCountyCOA on Facebook for more information.
