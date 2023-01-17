Conley on Dean’s List
EVANSVILLE — Hannah Conley of Angola was named to the University of Evansville Dean’s List for the Fall 2022 semester. Conley is studying Exercise Science.
The University of Evansville is a private university located in Evansville. Established in 1854, UE is recognized across the globe for a rich tradition of academic excellence with a vibrant campus community of changemakers. Home of the Purple Aces, UE offers more than 75 majors, 17 Division I sports, and a unique study abroad experience at Harlaxton College in the United Kingdom.
Students at UE are named to the Dean’s List every fall and spring semester. To merit the honor of being placed on the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a full academic load of 12 hours or more and have earned a grade point average of 3.5 or above.
SNHU announces fall 2022 President’s List
MANCHESTER, New Hampshire — It is with great pleasure that Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the Fall 2022 President’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term.
Autumn Whitaker of Ashley, Elizabeth Howald of Hudson, Melinda Brown of Coldwater, Michigan, Alexandra Baker of Coldwater and Paul Staudenmeyer of Coldwater.
Meanwhile, Hannah Parrish of Coldwater has been named to Southern New Hampshire University’s Fall 2022 Dean’s List. The fall terms run from September to December.
Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List.
Southern New Hampshire University is a private, nonprofit institution with a 90-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults. Now serving more than 170,000 learners worldwide, SNHU offers approximately 200 accredited undergraduate, graduate and certificate programs, available online and on its 300-acre campus in Manchester, NH. Recognized as one of the “Most Innovative” regional universities by U.S. News & World Report and one of the fastest-growing universities in the country, SNHU is committed to expanding access to high quality, affordable pathways that meet the needs of each learner. Learn more at snhu.edu.
Fall 2022 dean’s list named at Olivet Nazarene University
BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Olivet Nazarene University has announced its fall 2022 dean’s list.
To qualify for inclusion on the Dean’s List, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or higher on a 4.00 grading scale.
Kathryn Baker of Angola and Rylie Prough of Butler.
Olivet Nazarene University is an accredited Christian, liberal arts university offering more than 140 areas of undergraduate and graduate study, including the Doctor of Education in ethical leadership. Olivet’s 275-acre park-like main campus is in Bourbonnais, Illinois, 45 miles south of Chicago. Additionally, the School of Graduate and Continuing Studies offers online education with offices and meeting spaces throughout Chicagoland and the Midwest.
Midway University announces fall 2022 Dean’s List
MIDWAY, Ken. — Midway University is pleased to announce the Riley Long of Coldwater, Michigan, has been named to its Dean’s List for the 2022 Fall Semester. To be named to the list, a student must be classified as full-time and obtain a 3.60 grade point average for the semester. There were 343 students who made the Dean’s List.
Midway University is a private, co-educational institution located in Woodford County and part of the greater Lexington, Kentucky, area. Founded in 1847, Midway University’s total enrollment (including traditional and online undergraduate, graduate, and dual credit students) is more than 1,900 from across Kentucky, the U.S., and several countries.
Undergraduate students can select from more than 20 career-focused majors. The University has 28 athletic teams including two equestrian teams. Academic and athletic scholarships are available. In fact, Midway University is the “Most Affordable Private University in Central Kentucky” with 98 percent of traditional undergraduate students receiving institutional aid.
Located on a 200-acre horse farm and in a bucolic rural location, the campus is both beautiful and safe.
More information is available online at midway.edu or gomidwayeagles.com.
Sisi Fish earns dean’s list recognition at Ohio Wesleyan University
DELAWARE, Ohio — Sisi Fish of Fremont, has been named to the 2022 fall semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.
To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.
Learn about enrolling at Ohio Wesleyan at owu.edu/admission.
Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities. Located in Delaware, Ohio, the private university offers more than 70 undergraduate majors and competes in 24 NCAA Division III varsity sports. Through its signature program, The OWU Connection, Ohio Wesleyan teaches students to integrate knowledge across many disciplines.
