HAMILTON — The Hamilton Life Center will be holding eight concerts in its 2022 concert season.
The eight concerts will feature Dove Award winners, Grammy nominees and singers of numerous No. 1 ranked song, said Marc Hamman, concert series organizer.
“Many of these gospel groups have performed all over the world including the White House, the Grand Ole Opry and even Carnegie Hall. And now they are coming to our little town of Hamilton,” Hamman said. “God has truly blessed us with an awesome lineup this year.”
One of the many new groups to Hamilton this year is the Martins, coming on Saturday, June 11.
The Martins are one of the most highly acclaimed gospel artists currently on tour. They have won eight Dove awards and have garnered three Grammy nominations.
Ticket prices for any of the concerts are only $8 each. A 2022 season pass to all eight concerts can be purchased at the first concert on April 9 for $50. In addition, an offering is also taken at each concert. Concessions are available.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Preshows for all concerts start at 6:30pm.
Hamilton Life Center 2022 concert series
• Tribute Quartet — April 9
• Three Bridges — May 14
• The Martins — June 11
• The Guardians — July 9
• Down East Boys — July 30
• Master’s Voice — Aug. 20
• The Browns — Sept. 9
• Avenue — Oct. 15
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.