The Tibbits Opera House Annual Auction, “Auction at the Opera House,” a Phantom-inspired masquerade, will feature an online silent auction from Nov. 2-6. It will also bring a live auction back to an in-person event at the theatre on Nov. 6. The auction will feature nearly 450 items, mostly online, including a full comprehensive orthodontic or Invisalign/Invisalign teen treatment donated by Dr. Whateley, back center, of Coldwater Orthodontics & Aligner Center.