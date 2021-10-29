COLDWATER, Mich. — The Tibbits Opera House 42nd annual fundraiser, “Auction at the Opera House,” has opened for item preview online, with bidding to begin Tuesday.
A time-honored tradition, the Tibbits Auction is the social event of the year.
“We continue to evolve and make this important fundraiser a creative and exciting way to support the theater and all she does for this community,” said Tibbits Development Director Andrew French. “The beauty of the online event is it opens participation to more people including our supporters across the country.”
The main event, a ticketed reception and live auction, will be held Saturday, Nov. 6 at the opera house, 14 S. Hanchett St.
Tickets to the live event are $20 and limited, currently available online at tibbits.org. Organizers stress those unable to attend may call the office during the week to arrange proxy bids on the live items.
Inspired by “The Phantom of the Opera,” the masquerade features nearly 450 items, mostly online. Participants can bid from the comfort of their homes any time of day.
To register and preview items, click on the auction banner at the top of the page at tibbits.org. Tibbits staff and trained volunteers will be available in advance and throughout the week of the auction to assist patrons with registration, bidding, taking proxy bids for the live items or any other auction needs.
For assistance, call 517-278-6029.
All sales and item pick up will be handled in the art gallery starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.
Online auction items are broken into sections with staggered closings.The sections, labeled in honor of the musical, will close on different days. ‘Rehearsal’ closes Wednesday; ‘Dressing Room’ closes Thursday; and ‘Backstage’ closes Friday. The closing time for all three is 8 p.m.
The final section, ‘Labyrinth,’ closes Saturday at 8:30 p.m. following the live auction.
The bidding registration fee is $5 per person and also enters bidders into a drawing for two tickets to a Tibbits event in 2022.
The live event begins at 6 p.m. on Saturday with a reception in the Tibbits Art Gallery that will feature hors d’oeuvres, cash bar and live music. The live auction, with Spieth & Satow Auctioneers & Appraisers, begins at 7 p.m.
Following the live auction, guests may continue bidding on the ‘Labyrinth’ items from their phones while socializing to music by Randall Hazelbaker.
In addition to all of the support from businesses and individuals who have donated items and services to the auction, many donors have given support through cash donations. Sponsors were designated by character-themed categories, including:
• Phantom ($1000): Dr. Matthew Christopher, DDS and Ken and Becky Bible
• Christine the Ingénue ($500): HaasCaywood PC, James W. Gordon, CPA and Jeannie’s Diner.
• Raoul the Viscount ($250-$300): Taylor, Plant & Watkins P.C., William and Sharon Chinery, City Glass, David and Carol Coyle, Michael and Linda Burke, Senator Mike Shirkey and Vested Risk Strategies
• Auctioneer ($125): Aviza Insurance Agency, Inc., Branch Insurance Agency, Inc., Bronson Banking Center, Bronson Veterinary Services, Business Impressions, Inc., Doug’s Auto Recyclers and the Xi Zeta Gamma Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority
• Carlotta the Prima Donna ($75): Blue Ox Credit Union, Branch County Abstract & Title, Inc., Broadway Grille-Coldwater, Coldwater Auto Service, Donna Gardner, Laureate Xi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Leon and Evlyn Parrish, Marble Lake Resort and Marina and VIP Auto Body.
This year’s event once again features a large raffle sponsored by Great Lakes Chiropractic. Prizes are $1000, $25 and Tibbits Summer Theatre season tickets. Only 500 tickets will be sold, and they are available for $10 each.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.