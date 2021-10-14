BRYAN — The Bryan Development Foundation, an organization dedicated to promoting economic activity, preservation and growth in Bryan, Ohio, is announcing its biggest undertaking to date — the first ever Christkindl Market of Bryan.
This event, to be held between Thanksgiving and Christmas, will be an European-styled outdoor Christmas market centered in Bryan’s picturesque downtown square.
“Realizing the beauty and atmosphere of the Bryan courthouse square and utilizing it to hold this type market is an easy choice,” said Russ Davies, president of BDF and Market chair. “Visitors of all ages can expect a truly one-of-a-kind Christmas experience enjoying our local food scene, retail merchants and vibrant community.”
Currently under construction are 12 wooden frame market stalls. 10 stalls have already been rented, and the vendor selection committee is activity seeking additional businesses to fill the other two. Vendors can be crafters or businesses that offer handmade items or items made in the United States, Canada or Europe that are well made and unique and make good gifts for the holiday season.
Many forms of entertainment are being planned, including carolers, choirs, bands, story tellers, children’s games and crafts and more. Jeffrey Tonjes from Bryan Parks and Recreation has agreed to coordinate the entertainment schedule.
The Foundation will be working hand in hand with the Bryan Chamber of Commerce for the event. The chamber traditionally hosts horse and wagon rides, the Santa Parade and Santa Claus himself. Santa has a long tradition of beginning his evening by singing carols with families while he makes his way to his house on the square. While at his house, Santa will be visiting with children who can share all their Christmas wishes.
All this, along with Bryan’s beautiful Christmas lights, will create an experience that will make one feel as if they are in a Norman Rockwell painting. Bryan restaurants will be offering a great selection of German and Christmas market-inspired foods as well, like bratwurst, pretzels, mulled wine, hot cocoa and more.
The first big fundraising hurdle has been achieved, with the Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund Committee donating $48,000, most of which will go towards the construction of market stalls.
Amy Miller, BAF President and CEO, echoed the excitement and support for the Christkindl Market of Bryan.
“The Bryan Area Foundation Community Impact Fund was established with the express interest to support the development and enhancement of the community experience in Bryan, Ohio,” she said. “The Christkindl Market fulfills this mission perfectly by providing opportunities for existing and new businesses and offering an unique Holiday shopping experience for residents and visitors alike.”
Donations have been received to help create the Market. Bard Manufacturing, Farmers and Merchants Bank, Daavlin and the Spangler Candy Company have all contributed $3,000 each. These funds will go towards entertainment, marketing and start up cost.
Dates for the Christkindl Market of Bryan are scheduled for Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays, starting Nov. 26, the day after Thanksgiving, and concluding Dec. 18. Hours of operation will be 4-9 p.m.
Anyone who wishes to become a vendor, sponsor or volunteer is encouraged to reach out to either Russ Davies or Ann Spangler via email at developbryan@gmail.com.
For future updates, follow the Christkindl Market of Bryan on Facebook.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.