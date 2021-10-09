ARCHBOLD — Kentucky is known as the birthplace of bluegrass music, but Ohio played a major role in establishing it as a worldwide phenomenon.
“Industrial Strength Bluegrass: An Evening With Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers” will explore and celebrate Ohio’s bluegrass music legacy Thursday, Oct. 21, at Founder’s Hall at Sauder Village.
“Industrial Strength Bluegrass” is the story of bluegrass’ transformation from a music to a movement, carried by people from Appalachia seeking a better life in the booming post World War II factories of Ohio.
At 6 p.m., Mullins, also a bluegrass historian based in Ohio, will present a 45-minute discussion on our bluegrass heritage.
A full concert, featuring Joe and The Radio Ramblers, will begin at 7:30 p.m.
Both events are free and open to the public.
JMRR are the 2019 International Bluegrass Music Association Entertainer of the Year. The band has won numerous other industry awards, including Song of the Year and Gospel Recorded Performance, and are regular guests on the Grand Ole Opry.
Most recently, Mullins produced the album “Industrial Strength Bluegrass” (Smithsonian Folkways Recordings), which received the 2021 IBMA Album of the Year Award.
“Industrial Strength Bluegrass: An Evening with Joe Mullins and The Radio Ramblers” is presented by Black Swamp Arts Council and Archbold Music Commission, with the generous support of Archbold Area Foundation, Ohio Arts Council, Arts Midwest and International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.