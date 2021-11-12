On Wednesday, Bell’s Brewery founder Larry Bell announced an agreement to sell the craft brewery to Australian beer conglomerate Lion. Details of the amount paid has not been released.
“I’m so proud of what we’ve been able to accomplish together,” Bell said in a written press release. “From our wonderful fans, to the amazing team that has helped share our beer with the world, to the ways we’ve been able to invest in causes we believe in. This has been an absolutely incredible journey.”
The purchase by Lion will, in effect, merge two of the largest beer brands in the United States, linking Bell’s with Colorado-based New Belgium Brewing, which Lion purchased in 2019.
According to the Brewers Association ranking of American brewers in 2020, New Belgium/Kirin was the eleventh largest brewery in the US, and Bell’s was the sixteenth.
As an independent brewery, Bell’s was the seventh largest in the U.S. in 2020. New Belgium/Kirin did not meet the guidelines for the independent category following the 2019 acquisition by Lion.
“This decision ultimately came down to two determining factors,” Bell said. “First, the folks at New Belgium share our ironclad commitment to the craft of brewing and the community-first way we’ve built our business. Second, this was the right time. I’ve been doing this for more than 36 year and recently battled some serious health issues. I want everyone who loves this company like I do to know we have found a partner that truly values our incredible beer, our culture and the importance of our roots here in Michigan.”
The purchase of Bell’s includes Upper Hand Brewing in Escanaba, Michigan, a division of Bell’s that started in 2014.
“In Bell’s, we see a likeminded group of people dedicated to making the world’s best beer – doing business in a way that improves the wellbeing of the people who power our success,” said New Belgium CEO and Michigan native Steve Fehheimer. “We couldn’t be happier to welcome the entire Bell’s team. Joining together will immediately strengthen our ability to serve and expand the craft community, deliver more value for our partners, and continue to redefine how business is done in a world facing historic economic, social and environmental challenges.”
The current information provided has Bell’s and New Belgium operating as separate, independent units, with staff in Fort Collins, Colorado, and Comstock/Kalamazoo, Michigan, not being affected by the sale.
“We are thrilled to be taking this next step in the United States, bringing these two great names in craft brewing together,” said Matt Tapper, Managing Director of Lion’s global craft beverages business. “We look forward to continuing to support both Bell’s and New Belgium in the next phase of growth.”
