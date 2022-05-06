Three Bridges from Henderson, Tennessee, will be returning to the Hamilton Life Center stage on Saturday, May 14. Not only are they one of Hamilton Life Center's most popular groups they are one of the most popular trios in gospel music. They have received over 40 Award nominations including Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Fan Favorite Artist and Group Of The Year. They've had seven songs reach the Top 10 and three hitting No. 1. The pre-show will feature the first 2022 appearance of The Hamilton Life Center Band. When the HLC Band takes the stage you’ll be “So Glad You’re Here”! The Hamilton Life Center is located at 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with the pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. An offering will also be taken.

