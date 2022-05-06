Three Bridges from Henderson, Tennessee, will be returning to the Hamilton Life Center stage on Saturday, May 14. Not only are they one of Hamilton Life Center's most popular groups they are one of the most popular trios in gospel music. They have received over 40 Award nominations including Song Of The Year, Album Of The Year, Fan Favorite Artist and Group Of The Year. They've had seven songs reach the Top 10 and three hitting No. 1. The pre-show will feature the first 2022 appearance of The Hamilton Life Center Band. When the HLC Band takes the stage you’ll be “So Glad You’re Here”! The Hamilton Life Center is located at 4001 Terry Lake Road, Hamilton. Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. with the pre-show starting at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 at the door. An offering will also be taken.
Latest News
- Hamilton Life Center's next show is May 14
- New blocks build smiles
- If Mom's not there, God still loves you
- Severe COVID May Age Survivors' Brains 20 Years: Study
- Frank Langella Responds to ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Firing After Misconduct Investigation
- ‘Selling the OC’: Watch Teaser for Latest From ‘Selling Sunset’ Creator (VIDEO)
- Admission Less Likely for COVID-19 Patients With Omicron Versus Delta
- 2010 to 2017 Saw Increase in Uterine Cancer Mortality Rates
Most Popular
Articles
- Auburn man faces charges in Butler shooting; no injuries reported
- Accountability, honesty are cornerstone for living a new life
- Kline replaces McPherson as Garrett Police Chief
- Thomas wins Republican nomination for sheriff
- Auburn detective case heading toward resolution
- Laughlin wins GOP commissioner race
- Noble Boookings
- Butler man arrested on meth charges
- EN girls win 7th straight John Reed Relays
- Angola honors Sheets
Images
Videos
Latest News
- Hamilton Life Center's next show is May 14
- New blocks build smiles
- If Mom's not there, God still loves you
- Severe COVID May Age Survivors' Brains 20 Years: Study
- Frank Langella Responds to ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ Firing After Misconduct Investigation
- ‘Selling the OC’: Watch Teaser for Latest From ‘Selling Sunset’ Creator (VIDEO)
- Admission Less Likely for COVID-19 Patients With Omicron Versus Delta
- 2010 to 2017 Saw Increase in Uterine Cancer Mortality Rates
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.