In many churches, we are now in the season of Lent. Lent begins with Ash Wednesday, many churches had Ash Wednesday services this past week.
Now we begin a slow deliberate path to Easter. Lent is a journey. Every journey is unique, but some key elements are the same for everyone. Lent’s purpose is to prepare us for Easter. It can be a time of self-denial, repentance, deeper study and prayer and fasting.
I am fasting for 12 hours on Wednesdays in Lent. I awake around 5 and will fast from the time that I awake until 12 hours later. I use this day to have special prayers. I plan on breaking the day into parts for prayer. Prayer of praise in the morning as the sun breaks the night fast.
How many of us have watched a sunrise and seen the hand of God?
Then midday when I would eat, my prayer time will be for others that need God! I will especially pray for our brothers and sisters affected by the war in Ukraine. Then ending my fast with praise again, for the safety of the day and more.
I am also doing devotions with my church, all of us on the same page. The devotion booklet is called TORN. TORN helps us to focus on what a gift it is we can have a personal relationship with Jesus. Reading the Bible without devotions is also a great practice. Devotions will help direct us, though, and maybe help us go in a Godly direction we have not before!
Many people give up something during Lent! I have given up meat, chocolate, pop (those who know me know I love diet Coke) and other things. Some people have even given up social media. A fast from something that at times can be a distraction to us! I found online a wonderful resource that gives some wonderful ideas for this practice.
• Give up complaining — focus on gratitude.
• Give up bitterness — turn to forgiveness.
• Give up anger — be more patient.
• Give up jealousy — pray for trust.
• Give up talking about others — turn to prayer for others.
These are just a few of the ones that I thought were very powerful.
Lent reminds me that rushing is not always best. Maybe that is another lesson we learn from the tortoise and the hare as children. Yet, as adults, we forget that and rush even more.
Take time during Lent to spend more time with others. As the last few years have kept many of us from gathering, as the numbers and recommendations seem to drop and open more, now is the time for us to gather. Enjoy a meal. Enjoy a moment. This is a season that things come alive again. Soon the grass will turn green, plants will sprout new leaves and animals will awake and return from winter’s timeout.
Jesus told his followers in the Gospel of Mark to come with him for rest. (Mark 6:31)
Then, because so many people were coming and going that they did not even have a chance to eat, he said to them, "Come with me by yourselves to a quiet place and get some rest." Let this be your verse for Lent, rest with Jesus!
