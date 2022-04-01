Please read Exodus 20:1 – 17
When my wife and I were dating, he had plenty of time for intimacy. (I’m not talking about sexuality; I am referring to real intimacy to where we were able to focus on one another and to build up our relationship and to make it stronger.)
We were able to go out on dates anytime we wanted, spend time together and just enjoy each other’s company and get to know each other more and more. Then, just like in all relationships, real life begins to interfere: pregnancies, work schedules, being drawn different directions began to limit our abilities to be intimate. We found ourselves struggling to make time for ourselves and to meet the obligations of light at the same time. Can you identify with this?
Even more so than the intimacy that my wife and I share; we discovered this lack of intimacy between ourselves and God: we were more focused on trying to make ends meet, to be able to meet the needs of the children, trying to fit in time for ourselves and even trying to find God in the mist of our various ministries. (Yes, it is very possible to lose our intimacy with God while we are trying to figure out the ministries that we are “called to” because of trying to fit in with the Church Proper instead of finding our identity in the Proper Church.) We discovered our prayer life dissipating, our ability to read the Scriptures became more shallow more so than impactful on our lives because we are trying to speak the Scriptures instead of allowing the Scriptures to speak to us, and we found ourselves not liking what we became. Once we discovered that we were losing the intimacy between ourselves and God; we knew that we had to make a change.
Let us take an honest look of what are the “distractions” that interfere with intimacy (whether it be between individuals or between ourselves and God): selfishness, judgment, covetousness, lust of all sorts, anger, low self-worth/value, busyness, improper priorities, lack of drive. All of these and more contribute to our lack of intimacy. Intimacy is the desire to be connected to another in a very deep sense that continually leaves us wanting more of a relationship with this individual/God. I want this intimacy and I get my example from the way that God loves us with the unlossable and unconditional love that he has for us: God sacrificed his own son in order for us to have the ability to have intimacy with him. I have never known such an intimate God ever existed until I met Jesus. The Holy Spirit moved within me and drew me closer to Jesus; who drew me closer to God. And I am now spending the rest of my life to deepen that intimacy with him. Yes, I stumble and fall sometimes become stagnant in my quest for this intimacy; however, God’s intimacy draws me even closer when I stumble and fall and he bids me to come closer. And in the same way that I long for this with God; I long for the same intimacy with each my family members, my friends, my congregation, and all people. Why? Because we were created for intimacy.
I shared the 10 Commandments as the passage for today’s article because it shows a great deal of things that we allow ourselves to become stumbling blocks to the intimacy that we can have with one another as well as with God. If we are able to do our very best to live by these commandments, our lives to be that much greater and her intimacy that much deeper with God and with one another. Unfortunately, we lose ourselves in the very things that the 10 Commandments speak out against. We find these things to be more gratifying and satisfying on the surface. But if we are honest with ourselves, to chase after these things leaves us all the more wanting. My satisfaction in my joy comes from intimacy with God and with those whom he is blessed me with as part of my life. And I cherish those far more than any earthly pleasure, possession or false relationship.
I am learning more and more that this world is trying to drop the intimacy that I long to have with God and others. There are a great deal of distractions that bid for my attention so that I will not become intimate with those that I want that would lead me to destruction. In the something else that I have discovered to be even more true is this: the more that I attempt to become intimate with God and those that I cherish in my life; the more the things that attempt to distract me attempt to distract me all the more. They are trying to rob me of the wholeness and the intimacy that God longs to have with and that I try to have with those in my life.
How do we become more intimate with God/others? We must first make an assessment of the depth of our intimacy with God/others: Is it where we wanted to be? Are we allowing the distractions of this world to interfere with their intimacy spiritually/emotionally/mentally? Is our intimacy creating joy or sorrow? Is the intimacy reciprocal: meaning that as we long for the intimacy, do those whom we seek intimacy from feel the same way towards us? Intimacy is a two-way street and can never be one-sided. Some may attempt to fool themselves to believe that it is; however, intimacy must always be reciprocal in order for it to be intimacy.
Take time to evaluate yourself and your intimacy with God and others: if it’s not where you wanted to be, what are the roadblocks that are in your way? Intimacy demands intimacy the only way that we will receive it as if we are open to it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.