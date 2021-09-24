Please read Luke 12: 13–21 with special emphasis on verse 15.
Materialism: the greed of the heart and the slayer of the soul. Many will die for their possessions and many will kill (both figuratively and, in some cases, literally) to obtain the riches of this world. They believe that possessions will give them power, notoriety, security, relationships and peace. What they fail to see when they own so many possessions is that their possessions possess them. They become enslaved to their possessions.
Don't believe me? Let me give you an illustration. As homeowners, we believe that the house that we own gives us all that we need and we can be at peace. However, as the new homeowner begins to know and understand, a house has many demands of us. Keeping up with the yard work, maintenance inside and outside the home, security so that no one is able to get into it without our permission, and so on. There is always something for us to do to just simply keep up the current appearance/effectiveness of our homes.
In this modern-day parable, we look to Jesus addressing the issue of the Rich Fool. If I can modernize it to today’s times, you might get a chance to see how it pertains to today’s life:
“Someone in the crowd said to him (Jesus), 'Teacher, tell my brother to divide the inheritance with me.’
But he (Jesus) said to him, ‘Man, what makes you think that I’m a judge or a lawyer over you?’ And then he said to them (the crowd that surrounded him), 'Take care of yourselves and be on guard that you don’t make your life all about having the biggest toys or the most stuff because this isn’t the stuff that makes your life worthwhile.'
And then he (Jesus) began to share this parable: ‘This man had a great deal of land which he farmed, and it produced an overabundance of crops. And he thought to himself, “What should I do with all of this? I have such a great bounty of crops and nowhere to put it….” And he said to himself, “I will do this: I will take all of my barns and storage units and tear them down and build bigger and better buildings where I can store all of my crops and goods. Then I can kick back and relax say that I have it all and be content…. I can say to my soul that I have nothing to worry about for many, many years….” But God said to him, “You stupid fool! Your soul is going to be required of you tonight (meaning that he was going to die), and when you die, who’s going to get all of this?” And so it is with anyone who lays up treasures for himself and doesn’t share with God/others.'"
Too many people are busy trying to store up things on this earth that when they die, they are left behind. What people fail to see is the importance of relationships with not only God and themselves but themselves and others.
We have seen many people died recently who were notable and appeared to have it all: money, fame, power, prestige. Having it all and yet the one thing that they had more than anything was loneliness. That was their biggest possession because they did not take time to foster care for relationships that were important to them. There were more focused on making an extra dollar than making time for their child’s sporting event or family game night. They were more focused on making sure that they had good things instead of being good towards others. They were so fixated on having the very best of everything that they failed to see that to have everything is to have friends and relationships that are near and dear to us.
What is important to you? Are you chasing the American dream only to find out that it’s a nightmare to obtain? Are you wanting to have instead of having what you want? It’s even more important to want and appreciate things that you have instead of not being satisfied with the precious gift that you have in the relationships of those individuals in your life.
Possessions always possess us. The only time that they aren't able to possess us is when we give them away. What I mean by that is this: it is more important for me to be there for my wife then it is for me to be working overtime. It is more precious to me to take the time to show my children how much I care for them by being at those special events that are in their lives. It is far greater a treasure to me to be able to help my friends achieve their goals than it is for me to use my friends to achieve my selfish goals.
Most importantly, I want to share the love and the light of Christ with everybody that I come into contact with as often as possible, rather than focus on what’s in it for me.
I was once a fool but not any longer. My relationship with my God and my family/loved ones is where my focus is now, and I want to do everything within my power to show them that they are my treasures and not the things of this world.
Do your family and friends know this of you? Do they know you as the one who changes the focus back to the riches of this world at any cost, even at the cost of their relationship with you?
Don’t become full of riches; find the rich fullness of your relationships with God and your loved ones.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.