Matthew 2:1- 12
1 Now after Jesus was born in Bethlehem of Judea in the days of Herod the king, behold, wise men from the east came to Jerusalem, 2 saying, “Where is he who has been born king of the Jews? For we saw his star when it rose and have come to worship him.” 3 When Herod the king heard this, he was troubled, and all Jerusalem with him; 4 and assembling all the chief priests and scribes of the people, he inquired of them where the Christ was to be born. 5 They told him, “In Bethlehem of Judea, for so it is written by the prophet: 6 “’And you, O Bethlehem, in the land of Judah, are by no means least among the rulers of Judah; for from you shall come a ruler who will shepherd my people Israel.’” 7 Then Herod summoned the wise men secretly and ascertained from them what time the star had appeared. 8 And he sent them to Bethlehem, saying, “Go and search diligently for the child, and when you have found him, bring me word, that I too may come and worship him.”
9 After listening to the king, they went on their way. And behold, the star that they had seen when it rose went before them until it came to rest over the place where the child was. 10 When they saw the star, they rejoiced exceedingly with great joy. 11 And going into the house they saw the child with Mary his mother, and they fell down and worshiped him. Then, opening their treasures, they offered him gifts, gold and frankincense and myrrh. 12 And being warned in a dream not to return to Herod, they departed to their own country by another way.
Some purists only allow speaking of the Wise Men AFTER Dec. 25. Today we briefly acknowledge the date, but more importantly, we focus on their determination.
From scripture, we believe that they saw the star on the night Jesus was born and made plans to go to the city where they believed the star to be. We know there was more than one, but beyond that, we don’t actually know. We settle on three because there are three gifts, which is as good as any reason to decide upon that number. They are determined. We were determined to meet him and worship him.
Jesus couldn’t acknowledge them. Jesus couldn’t speak with them. Jesus couldn’t lead them, pray for them, or bless them; they were still determined to come. They wanted to worship Him. This weekend I am trying to keep the focus on worship.
Worship the Lord with wonder!
Worship the Lord with determination!
Worship the Lord with obedience.
Worship the Lord JOY!
I also want to worship the Lord with thankfulness.
I am thankful for a savior that came so that we can have life and have it abundantly. I am thankful that the story doesn’t end with His birth. The story that was before and continues to go on after us, but we carry its torch. We get the privilege and honor of telling the story.
This journey doesn’t end when you turn the last page. This journey will continue year after year.
One of my favorite things to do is to remember. John 3:16 For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life. Reread with your name: For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, to (insert your name) who believes in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.
Let us pray:
Lord, we thank you for the greatest gift. In the whirlwind of the next couple of days, may we not miss the wonder, the obedience, the determination and may thereby JOY! Lord, may we never lose sight of the perfect gift. Thank you for that gift! AMEN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.