From Staff Reports
ANGOLA — Four Masonic lodges gathered recently and granted the Master Mason degree on two candidates.
Those involved included Angola Masonic Lodge No. 236, Forest Masonic Lodge (Butler) No.239, Northeastern Lodge (Fremont) No. 210 and Star Lodge (Orland) No. 225 who jointly conducted the Master Mason degree on two candidates, said Paul Friend, a Past Master of Angola Masonic Lodge.
This the second time this year that a joint Master Mason Degree ceremony was held at the Angola Lodge building.
The new Master Masons are John Dermott from Angola No. 236 (front row second from left) and Kevin Stark from Forest No. 239 (front row fourth from left). Standing between the two candidates is Past Master David Kandel of Forest Lodge who presided over the degree.
Interested men in the community who would like to learn more about Masonry will find the Angola Masonic Lodge webpage at: angolamasoniclodge.com. The basic purpose of Masonry is to make “better men out of good men”. There is an emphasis placed on the individual man by strengthening his character, improving his moral and spiritual outlook, and broadening his mental horizons. An open volume of the Sacred Law, “the rule and guide of life,” is an essential part of every Masonic meeting.
There are numerous websites on the internet to learn about the purposes of being a member in Masonry. Inquiries are welcome to the Secretaries of the Lodges: Jay Minick of Angola at 908-5666, Bob Tracy of Forest Lodge at 414-2739, Dave Hardiek of Star Lodge and Tim VanZant of Northeastern Lodge.
Once a person joins a Masonic Lodge, there are other appendant bodies including Angola York Rite, Fort Wayne Mizpah Shrine, Fort Wayne Valley of Scottish Rite and the Eastern Star. Many Masons are not only active in their Lodge but in one or more of these appendant bodies.
