FORT WAYNE — Fort Wayne Ballet, Indiana’s longest-standing professional ballet company, has officially announced its 65th Spring Season and opened sales for single tickets.
This season champions the themes that bring people together to celebrate the beauty and resiliency of the arts. Whether you prefer the traditional, the new, or the unexpected, there's something for everyone.
Spring Season 65 opens with "Love Notes" Feb. 10-12 at the Parkview Physicians Group ArtsLab, with performances at 7 p.m. nightly. A visual telling of tales from the heart of loves won and lost, this is an absolute must-see performance and the perfect date with ones you love.
Taking the stage March 11-12 at the Arts United Center is the "Celebration Series." A compilation of unique works of art, combining unforgettable music and incredible physical expression, this dynamic program includes world renowned masterpieces that profoundly impacted the art form and remain central to 21st century innovative repertoire. Friday’s performance is part of the Fort Wayne Ballet's 65th Anniversary Gala — the Sapphire Soiree — with an exclusive first viewing experience of the "Celebration Series" as the company honors its past and leaps forward into the future.
Running from April 22 – April 24 with both evening and matinee performances available, "The Sleeping Beauty" comes to life with live music from the Fort Wayne Philharmonic. Set to Tchaikovsky’s luscious score, this iconic performance is a must-see for first-time ballet goers and long-time lovers of the arts.
Also taking place during the spring season will be Fort Wayne Ballet’s Family Series. Performed by the up-and-coming dancers of Fort Wayne Ballet’s Auer Academy Youth Company, the Family Series offers a glimpse into timeless childhood favorites, such as "Alice in Wonderland" on Feb. 26 and "Ferdinand the Bull" on April 30. With these performances lasting about 35 minutes, they’re a fun and easy introduction to the Ballet for any age.
Spring season tickets can be purchased through the ArtsTix Community Box Office by visiting artstix.org or calling 422-4226.
More details on each performance can be found online at fortwayneballet.org/performances/2022springseason/.
Fort Wayne Ballet remains committed to undertaking any and all measures to keep our artists, staff, and audience safe and will be under advisement of the most up-to-date guidelines.
Spring Performance Dates, Times, Single Ticket Prices
• "Love Notes"
Tickets starting at $35, with special tables for two ($150)
February 10: 7 p.m.
February 11: 7 p.m.
February 12: 7 p.m.
• Sapphire Soiree – 65th Anniversary Gala
All tickets $250
March 11: 7 p.m.
• "Celebration Series"
Tickets starting at $45
March 12: 2 p.m., 7 p.m.
• "The Sleeping Beauty"
Tickets starting at $19
April 22: 7:30 p.m.
April 23: 2 p.m., 7:30 p.m.
April 24: 2 p.m., 6:30 p.m. (sensory friendly performance)
Family Series Performance Dates, Times, Single Ticket Prices
• "Alice in Wonderland"
All tickets $15
February 26: 10 a.m., 12 p.m.
• "Ferdinand the Bull"
All tickets $15
April 30: 10 a.m., 12 p.m.
Event dates, times and locations subject to change.
Fort Wayne Ballet is a nationally-recognized and critically-acclaimed professional ballet company and dance academy that originated in 1956 through the empowerment of community vision. The organization is a funded member of Arts United of Greater Fort Wayne and is funded in part by the Indiana Arts Commission and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency.
For more information, visit fortwayneballet.org.
