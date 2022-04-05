FORT WAYNE — Brightpoint continues to seek applications for energy assistance for all of its offices in Allen, DeKalb, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties.
The Energy Assistance Program helps pay a portion of participants’ heating bills with a one-time benefit. The average benefit that each family receives for their utility bill is about $450. This amount differs from family to family and is based on income, household size, dwelling type, and heating source.
“A lot of people think they won’t qualify because they over-estimate their income,” says Lesa Cassel, Family Support Services Manager. She urges everyone who thinks they are even close to the income guidelines to fill out an application and let Brightpoint’s staff determine their eligibility.
Another common reason why some people don’t apply is that they don’t want to take assistance that someone else might need more than they do.
“We don’t want people to think of this as taking the money away from someone else,” says Cassel. “The assistance is here to be used and if we can help you with one month’s utility bill, you can use the extra money for other bills or put it into savings so you can be prepared for future unexpected expenses.”
Applications can be found on Brightpoint’s web site mybrightpoint.org/eap and may be submitted online or by email, fax, or the drop box located outside local offices.
The program runs through May 16. Applicants must meet income levels:
• One-person household — No more than $2,251 gross per month.
• Two-person household — No more than $2,944 gross per month.
• Three-person household — No more than $3,636 gross per month
• Four-person household — No more than $4,329 gross per month
• Additional income guidelines can be found at mybrightpoint.org/eap.
A copy of the following documents must be provided to complete an application:
• Proof of Income for previous 3 months (Current paystubs, SS and/or SSDI award letters, unemployment income, Veterans benefits; pensions, etc.)
• Household members 18 and older with no income must submit a completed Income Verification Affidavit
• Household members 18 and older and in school must submit a school schedule.
• Current utility bills for heat and electric. Utility bills must be in a household member’s name older than the age of 18.
• Completed landlord affidavit or copy of current, signed lease. (Only if utilities are included in rent,)
• Completed application with your signature and date.
• Social Security Number documentation for all household members older than the age of 1 that have a social security number. (Examples: Social Security card, federal form with full Social Security Number, pay stub with full Social Security Number, Social Security award letter. IRS 1040s cannot be used to verify Social Security Numbers.)
• Photo IDs for all household members 18 and older.
Applicants with questions can call 800-589-3506 and follow the prompts for Energy Assistance or email gethelp@mybrightpoint.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.