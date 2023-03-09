ANGOLA — Angola Main Street will dedicate a mural created by more than 60 local women that’s been placed in the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St.
The mural’s dedication marks it being officially turned over to the Steuben County Board Commissioners for permanent display in the Community Center.
This dedication ceremony will take place on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. in the main hallway where the tile creation has been on display for about two months.
The public is welcome to attend. Refreshments and cookies will be provided.
This project was funded by Indiana Humanities and the Steuben County Community Foundation.
The name of the mural, “Living Life in Full Bloom,” was submitted to a naming contest by resident Gina Bryan Cocanower.
The project was the brainchild of then-president of Main Street, Colleen McNabb-Everage. Janelle Sloan, owner of Relic Emporium, Angola, orchestrated the project.
