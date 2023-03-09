Name the Mural contest winner, Gina Bryan Cocanower, right, poses for a photo with Colleen McNabb-Everage, ex-officio Angola Main Street president, outside Momument Pizza. For naming the women’s mural that’s in the Steuben Community Center, Cocanower chose a Monument Pizza gift card as her prize. Everage was the leader with Main Street who initially commissioned the project, which was overseen by Janelle Sloan of Relic Emporium in Angola.